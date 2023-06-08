GRTV News - 007 First Light opening sales don't seem to be tracking well

At least according to a reputable video game analyst.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching a little bit on 007 First Light, as the game is, well technically it's launched, it does officially launch later this afternoon, but you can play it as of the moment by hopping into the early access version, so in my eyes it's launched."
"And that's allowed to some analysts coming out and giving some early impressions as to how the game is going to be performing commercially, and unfortunately it doesn't look like it's going to be flying off the shelves, in a way that you need a game like this to really do so to warrant additional stories in the wider universe and to warrant the rather costly production fees to make in such a game."
"But yeah, so far an analyst has reported that the opening sales aren't tracking well, but again you've got to remember with a game like this, opening sales aren't everything, a game can perform okay at launch, and if it has great legs then it will continue, then it'll be a success ultimately for the studio, the same way that some of the Remedy operates with its titles."
"But anyway, let's dive in and have a look.So yeah, analyst, 007 First Light opening sales aren't tracking well, it looks like IO Interactive's new action adventure game might get off to a slow start in terms of sales, but hopefully stronger reviews will turn that around."
"So yeah, it was recently revealed that TikTok star Kabe Lame appears in a brief scene in the newly released 007 First Light, which we reviewed today, spoiler, it was really good, however this wasn't well received by everyone and many feel that it doesn't fit in at all and ruins part of the experience, even though according to our reviewer, it's such a small part of the game that it's barely noticeable."
"It is, it's like a fraction of a second, you could 100% miss their involvement, but it should be said as well that Kabe Lame isn't the only influence that's been featured in the game, as it's also been revealed that Jacksepticeye has a role as a nightclub employee, should we say?But anyway, be that as it may, well-known Niko Partners analyst Daniel Armad now suggests there's a reason IO Interactive went the TikTok route."
"He writes on X that opening sales aren't tracking well, which has led them to want to market it in unique ways.The problem is that traditional advertising has only reached those who already like James Bond."
"They've run an old school marketing campaign so far that wasn't getting much traction outside of people who grew up with Bond.He doesn't seem to think it will be a disaster, but believes in the end it will turn out well even if it won't be an uncharted competitor, but more in line with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle."
"The latter sold quite well, but as we know, it's included with Game Pass Ultimate, which one might suspect has cost them quite a few direct sales.So yeah, again, the big thing with these games is that they need to sell well because they cost so much money to make."
"I do hope, and obviously they haven't said anything about this, but I do hope that they've tapped into the sort of production style that the F1 movie used, where it was an expensive film, but because they used a lot of official brands who wanted to be involved with the project, hopefully that sort of brought down the cost a little bit by, you know, having them sort of almost market their products in the game, or in the film."
"I hope that 007's sort of done that with some of the established Bond brands, you know, Aston Martin, Martini, Omega Watches, those sort of things, because if they can reduce the cost a little bit by having these established products in there, then maybe it will be a little bit less of an expensive title."
"That being said, obviously, it's a big ask for people to buy a game like this today.You know, we're not talking about projects ten years ago where you could snag a game like an Uncharted for, you know, £50.007 First Light is a £70 game, and, you know, we're talking here like an adventure that most people will probably complete in 15 hours."
"If you put it on the harder difficulty, maybe you'd knock that up to 20 hours.It's not a big game in that regard, so it's quite an expensive fee for a video game these days, and, you know, you get quite a reserved amount of content.Now, I don't like to judge games on, obviously, style to cost, but that is a conversation that many people will be having, because we're not talking about something that's necessarily affordable at this point."
"It's a premium product, and people have to want that premium product, which is why it's a little bit strange that they're trying to market it to the TikTok influencer audience and stuff, because really the people that 007 First Light is made for is the James Bond fans."
"So, we'll ultimately see how it performs.Obviously, the game launches in full today, so it'll probably be early next week when we'll have the first official sort of sales data and information where we can start to plot and understand how successful or unsuccessful 007 First Light has been at launch, and how that will apply to the future."
"Again, Remedy has large plans for this universe, by the sounds of things, so I think they have like a trilogy in mind.Will they get to make the full trilogy?We'll see after the next couple of weeks, but again, as we know more, be sure to keep posting, otherwise that's all the time that I have."
"I'll be back now tomorrow for the next year of TV News of the Week, so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you all.On the next one."