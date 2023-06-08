All You Need to Know about World of Tanks: HEAT (Sponsored)

We dive into some of the finer details of Wargaming's latest multiplayer action game, which is now available on PC, via Wargaming Game Center and Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and GeForce Now.
"The time has come to rewrite the rules of combat. Developer Wargaming is ready to put World of Tanks Heat into the hands of players all around the world, as the faster paced and action-packed iteration of tank combat is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and GeForce Now. Debuting as a free-to-play PvP experience, we've put together this handy all-you-need-to-know video so you're familiar with what to expect from this exciting and intense multiplayer project. If this is the first time you've come across World of Tanks Heat, you might be wondering how the game compares to the OG project so many fans adore. Unlike World of Tanks Blitz and World of Tanks Modern Armour, both of which are effectively mobile and console versions of the beloved core game, World of Tanks Heat is looking to rewrite the formula and present an experience that is faster, more intense and FPS-like in its setup. The aim is to command powerful, experimental tanks and to use them in much quicker situations, more akin to an arena shooter, where there's more of an emphasis on objective-based team play and less of a focus on the methodical, slower and strategic action of the original World of Tanks. Offering such a unique experience has seen Wargaming go back to the development drawing board, ultimately creating a brand new proprietary engine made specifically for World of Tanks Heat. It offers modern visuals, immersive environments and is fundamentally tailored for the fast and responsive gameplay that this title offers. Similarly, World of Tanks Heat explores the world of hero-based gameplay, with the core experience built around a host of unique agents that each slot into one of three defined roles. Defenders are made to be stalwart and tough-to-crack behemoths perfect for holding an objective, Assault are the trailblazers made to attack points and thrive in close-range clashes, and Marksmen chip in from a distance by dealing devastating damage while remaining out of danger. At launch, World of Tanks Heat will offer eight different agents split across three categories, with more to come in the future."
"As the name suggests, naturally the tanks do continue to take centre stage. At debut, World of Tanks Heat will offer 15 vehicles, with every agent having two tanks to choose from. The main difference between Heat's tanks and more traditional tanks is that the armour in this game is designed to be highly customisable through a series of modules and equipment inspired by real-life scientific and design concepts, giving you a massive array of opportunities to make the perfect tank for how you like to play."
"The customisation options are important as World of Tanks Heat is made to offer a multitude of ways to play. At launch, there will be eight maps to engage in battles upon, with full modes spanning the FPS classics of Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed and Conquest.There are even opportunities to play in 5v5 and 10v10 action, giving you a plethora of ways to hop into the kinds of action-shooter gameplay that you enjoy the most."
"As you can see, World of Tanks Heat isn't a traditional World of Tanks experience, but you don't need us to tell you that, as the game is now available as a free-to-play experience on PC via Wargaming Game Center and Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X and S and GeForce Now."