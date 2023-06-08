GRTV News - Report: Sony hasn't greenlit Destiny 3 due to cost concerns

There are also some major concerns for Sony with its subsidiaries.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like indeed or whatever you love, we always have it here for you. GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though, today we're talking about Sony, as we did a lot last week actually, but today we're talking about Sony and some increasing concerns around budgets, around costs, around development times, basically the concerns that a lot of players have in the industry already and that a lot of publishers have as well are clearly quite a bit of a problem at Sony, with specific reference to Bungie, the developers of Destiny and Marathon and Naughty Dog, but it seems that Sony is looking at all of its subsidiaries in the same vein. This has sort of sparked a bit of a debate and a bit of false reporting throughout the weekend as Jason Schreier, Bloomberg's sort of insider and journalist, said that Sony wasn't going to be greenlighting Destiny 3, largely due to cost concerns that it has with the potential of the project and Bungie itself. This then led to people believing that Sony was specifically targeting Bungie with these concerns, but to which Schreier said that, using the example of Naughty Dog, that Naughty Dog say would have similar scrutiny placed on it as well. People then took that out of context and thought that Schreier meant that Naughty Dog was specifically being targeted by Sony for scrutiny, and some false reports pointed to the fact that Naughty Dog hasn't technically put out a new game this generation as of yet as the reasoning behind that. However, Schreier has now completely clarified by saying that the point he was trying to make is that Sony is increasingly concerned with swelling budgets and development times, which shouldn't really surprise anyone. When we look at sort of the cost of games, even big blockbuster games that are almost guaranteed to make their money back, like say Marvel's Spider-Man 2, that cost $300 million to make and it also took five years to come out, which means that essentially you are making a big gamble every time you release a game of that size. With the likes of Concord and Marathon and probably Fair Games as well, Sony's seeing that a lot of its big budget gambles aren't paying off, particularly with Concord, I would say Marathon at least has found some critical success and Fair Games isn't even out yet so it's unfair to really judge it, but it seems that there's still that concern around losing hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars with basically no returns. You could argue that Sony could have kept up something like Concord for longer, but realistically the company wants to sell millions of copies and it wants to start making money rather than sinking money into live service efforts, it seems that Schreier has gathered from his reporting. This again shouldn't really surprise anyone, we've seen a lot of criticism over the PS5 generation about it not necessarily delivering on giving as many games as we saw in the PS4 and PS3 generations before it. It's probably a bit too late for Sony to make good on that considering we're probably getting the PlayStation 6 within the next couple of years, but it is possible that hopefully this will mean a different strategy for developing and releasing games in the future now that the live service bubble has effectively popped. Let me know what you think about that, whether you agree or disagree with Sony having more scrutiny on its developers and subsidiaries, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRC news, goodbye."