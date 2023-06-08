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Gamereactor
Videos
Esoteric Ebb
Esoteric Ebb’s developer tells us about the hardest part of the game to make
We spoke with Christoffer Bodegard once again.
Published 2026-05-26 10:10
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GR Misc
Warhammer Skulls 10th Anniversary Press Kit Unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 17:00
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Press Kit unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:24
Voidwrought - Collector's Edition unboxing
on the 13th of May 2026 at 09:17
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:12
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 5th of May 2026 at 23:59
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
on the 5th of May 2026 at 15:50
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
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Videos
GRTV News - Jason Voorhees has been announced for Dead by Daylight
on the 26th of May 2026 at 07:51
MSI Stealth A16 AI+ (Quick Look) - Slim and Stylish
on the 25th of May 2026 at 11:03
Alogic SkySound (Quick Look) - Universal Wireless Audio
on the 24th of May 2026 at 08:29
Dreame NAVO Care 1 InCam (Quick Look) - Simply Intelligent
on the 23rd of May 2026 at 10:26
GRTV News - Should we expect the third Grand Theft Auto VI trailer soon?
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 14:56
Zeekr 7X - EV Hour
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 12:23
Sonos Era 100 SL (Quick Look) - All the Bells and Whistles, Minus One
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 12:00
GRTV News - Destiny 3 is reportedly not in development
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 08:01
GRTV News - Ubisoft expects a "strong rebound" in the next few years after a disappointing financial result
on the 21st of May 2026 at 14:55
Anybrain and the state of anti-cheating in today's video games - Serafim Pinto Madeira Games Summit Interview
on the 21st of May 2026 at 13:06
Scuf Omega (Quick Look) - A Solid Alternative to the DualSense Edge
on the 21st of May 2026 at 13:00
GRTV News - EA reportedly the reason for Xbox cancelling Game Pass Friends & Family
on the 21st of May 2026 at 08:03
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Movie Trailers
The Marked Woman - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 26th of May 2026 at 06:53
DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast - Season 2 Trailer
on the 25th of May 2026 at 06:57
Coming Soon - HBO Max
on the 25th of May 2026 at 06:57
Vought Rising - First Look
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 15:40
Untold UK: Vinnie Jones - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 10:00
Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 - Audio Described Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 10:00
Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks: It's Time to Rewind
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 10:00
Devil May Cry: Season 2 - See U in Hell - Official Video (Netflix)
on the 22nd of May 2026 at 10:00
Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 - Official Trailer
on the 21st of May 2026 at 14:51
Strung - Official Trailer (Peacock Original)
on the 21st of May 2026 at 07:31
Welcome to the Boroughs - Official Commercial (Netflix)
on the 21st of May 2026 at 07:31
Miss You, Love You - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 21st of May 2026 at 07:31
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Trailers
STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - ORPHEUS (Portrayed by Snoop Dogg) - Xbox Presents: A Special Look
on the 26th of May 2026 at 06:53
007 First Light - David Arnold Cast Session
on the 26th of May 2026 at 05:04
Street Fighter 6 - Sagat, C. Viper, Alex, Ingrid Outfit 3 Showcase Trailer
on the 26th of May 2026 at 02:04
The Making of Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
on the 25th of May 2026 at 16:25
Echoes of Aincrad - System Trailer
on the 25th of May 2026 at 14:31
Echo Generation 2 - Launch Trailer
on the 25th of May 2026 at 08:15
Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains - Gameplay Overview Trailer
on the 25th of May 2026 at 08:04
MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE - Season 17 Trailer
on the 25th of May 2026 at 06:57
STRANGER THAN HEAVEN - MAKOTO DAITO (Portrayed by Yu Shirota) - Xbox Presents: A Special Look
on the 25th of May 2026 at 06:57
Call of Duty 2026 - Rapid-fire with Infinity Ward
on the 25th of May 2026 at 06:18
Total War: Warhammer 40,000 - Incoming Broadcast
on the 25th of May 2026 at 05:53
Exodus - Into a Volcanic Hellscape
on the 25th of May 2026 at 05:48
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Events
Comicon Napoli 2026 - People & Cosplay Gamereactor Reel
on the 15th of May 2026 at 19:39
Comicon Napoli 2026 - Highlights recap and closing comments
on the 12th of May 2026 at 17:23
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
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