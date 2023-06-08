GRTV News - Jason Voorhees has been announced for Dead by Daylight

The Friday the 13th killer has been confirmed ahead of the game's 10th anniversary.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, we have a quick one today actually where we're going to be talking about a bit of news that was breaking slowly over the weekend. We're nearly at the 10th anniversary for Dead by Daylight, the game turns 10 I think in early June, around the 9th or something like that. And obviously to celebrate such a massive milestone for the game, Behaviour Interactive has all sorts of things lined up and well we'll probably find out more about that as we get closer to that anniversary."
"What it has told us is which killer is going to be next for the game. And it's a big one because fans have been for a long time asking for Friday the 13th, the crossover with the game and for Jason Voorhees to finally make his debut as a killer in Dead by Daylight and that's finally what we're getting in line with this 10th anniversary. So let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Jason Voorhees will debut in Dead by Daylight in mid-June. Behaviour Interactive has unveiled what to expect from this exciting crossover with Friday the 13th. So yeah, just a couple of days ago we reported on the news that Friday the 13th would finally be coming to Dead by Daylight, a long-awaited crossover that would see the legendary slasher Jason Voorhees coming to the asymmetrical horror game as one of its killers. At the time, Behaviour hadn't yet shared any official additional information or news, but this has now changed."
"Arriving in time for Dead by Daylight's impressive 10th anniversary celebrations, Jason Voorhees will be debuting as a killer who's designed to be as lethal and frightening as the film version of the character. We're told to expect a bone-chilling blend of stealth, scares and brutality for players looking to embody the same relentless presence and power that has defined the character's 45-year legacy. As for how Jason will be presented in-game in Dead by Daylight, he has been shaped to have two core ability options. The first is Omnipresent Evil, which is built upon his stealth skills and being able to pop up where survivors least expect him. Essentially, through this ability, Jason can vanish from the map entirely and move around at an increased speed, leaving no trace to survivors as to where he may reappear."
"Jason can also track survivors while in this state by reading faint visual cues such as footprints, with his reappearance on the map handled in an explosive and shocking manner, with Jason targeting environmental points and literally appearing with a bang, smashing things around him. The other part of Jason's kit looks to tap into his creative ability to use the environment to his advantage further. He can interact with containers around the map that are filled with various projectiles that can be launched with extreme force, turning regular items into deadly shrapnel that will stagger a survivor if it connects with them, even pinning a victim to a wall if they are hit near to a surface. The main catch with this ability is that Jason can only grab projectiles by manually picking them up, with stock being replenished when Jason enters Omnipresent Evil. Lastly, with Jason's arrival near, behaviour is also revealed that a Jason collection of outfits will arrive alongside the killer, enabling labelling players to access new cosmetics at play with a broader array of designs and themes. As for when the Jason chapter of Dead by Daylight will arrive, the debut is planned for June 16th for those who enter the Steam Public Test Builder the game. To help balance and spot any quirks or bugs, we'll be able to play Jason as of tomorrow, or as of today when we're reading this news piece, on May 26th."
"So yeah, a pretty big crossover really, and I know that this is one that the Dead by Daylight community has been asking for for a considerable amount of time as well. Again, I would assume that this is just the start of what Behaviour has in store in line with its big 10th anniversary celebration. It's not often that a game reaches a 10th anniversary, or a continuous game reaches a 10th anniversary, should we say. There are a handful that have done it, including Grand Theft Auto. You can really count that as a continuous game, I mean, guess GTA Online in a way."
"But even Destiny 2 didn't make 10 years, unfortunately, or won't make 10 years.So yeah, we'll have to see what they have in store down the line. But again, I would say that this is just the beginning, so stay tuned for more news from Dead by Daylight in the coming weeks. Otherwise, that's all the time that I have, but I'll be back now or tomorrow for the next year's News of the Week, so stay tuned for that. And otherwise, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you down the line."