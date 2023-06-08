GRTV News - Should we expect the third Grand Theft Auto VI trailer soon?

Probably not until later this summer, but that won't stop fans for hoping for it every day.
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"Without further ado though today, we're talking about Grand Theft Auto 6.Why wouldn't we be talking about Grand Theft Auto 6, it's take two financial results day and guess what everyone, apart from the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold a lot of copies, we also now know a little bit more about Grand Theft Auto 6."
"Not anything like super duper important, there's no confirmation of the, there is a re-confirmation of the release date being the 19th of November which I would say should probably be touch wood a pretty solid sign that we will see the game soon and there's also some explanations of why we've not seen much of it yet and when we'll see more of it."
"So Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, whose name you're probably familiar with by now if you've been following Grand Theft Auto 6 for any period of time, said in the recent Take-Two earnings call that yeah, we're still going on for the 19th of November, you know he knows this has been confirmed and that late summer is sort of when, sorry not late summer, sort of late June is when is the earliest we could expect to see a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 or marketing to begin properly."
"You know he said summer technically begins at the end of June, meaning that marketing isn't starting imminently.He said that it's, you know, basically explaining it's not yet summertime but that's when Rockstar is expected to start marketing GTA 6."
"So that means that probably not going to see anything at Summer Game Fest, I wouldn't expect to see anything at Summer Game Fest anyway but you can be sure that the chat for those streams is definitely, definitely going to be angry with the fact that they're not seeing anything from Grand Theft Auto 6."
"I wouldn't expect anything even at the Sony showcase, I would expect something entirely of Rockstar's own volition whenever they're ready to announce that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming out and by that time that we do see that third trailer hopefully it will feel a bit more real."
"I think there's a lot of, there's still a lot of trepidation and a lot of caution around you know believing that GTA 6 is coming out this November but I think each time we get past an earnings call and Rockstar or Take-Two haven't confirmed that there's going to be another delay it puts a little bit more faith in the fact that this one is the real one."
"I mean Strav Selnick did say that Rockstar is about 18 months behind schedule, that's not something that necessarily bothers him but it is something that is a fact.They are apparently 18 months behind when they should have initially brought out GTA 6 which means there can't be much longer really for them to take on this game before it starts getting a bit concerning to people like shareholders and investors who want to see their money back."
"Take-Two is also predicting $8 billion of revenue in the next financial year, likely driven primarily by the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 so yeah I'd have some cautious confidence if I were you, not as much caution as I would have say at the start of the year.But yeah let me know, are you expecting GTA 6 to release on the 19th of November?When do you think is the perfect time to drop that trailer 3 and what do you want to see from it?And I'll see you soon for some more GTA 2 news, goodbye."