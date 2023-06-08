Are we finally going to see Ubisoft turn the ship around?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more without further ado then today, we're talking a bit about Ubisoft's financial results now, I always say this when we go into a bit of a financial conversation about anything to do with games, it's that it's not the most snazzy, not the most sexy headline that you'll see in a day or in a week, but it often tells you a little bit about what you can expect from a company, usually about how they've been getting on, things like that, especially with a big name like Ubisoft where we're constantly talking about is this the end for Ubisoft every time they release a new game and it doesn't necessarily do as well as they'd hoped, we're seeing that Ubisoft is pretty much turning over a new leaf, entering a new era as this year it'll round off those last bits of its mega restructuring that it's been doing since last year which has led to over a thousand layoffs, I shouldn't laugh because it's not funny but it just seems, it's just one of those things you do where it's so ridiculous, led to over a thousand layoffs and now they're looking to basically bounce back within the next three years by 2029, apparently we'll have a much stronger look at Ubisoft. However, today, I don't know why that's looking like that on the side, today with Ubisoft's notice we see that Yves Guillemot, the CEO, is looking more at a longer term plan than just trying to get things fixed within the next year or so. They acknowledge the fact that this year's going to have quite a soft release schedule really, the biggest thing that's coming out is Assassin's Creed Black Flag Recinct which is a remake of a 2013 game which is definitely a game that people are interested in, it's seen loads and loads of pre-orders, it's probably one of the reasons that we'll see any sort of uptick in financials for the coming months and years if it does sell well. However, as I say, this isn't a typical year for Ubisoft where they usually have quite a lot of big upcoming projects. There's also the Rayman remake which they've teased and revealed properly since, but again, nothing really absolutely stand out. This means that in a sense, I guess you could say that Ubisoft has seen growth with its older things, Rainbow Six Siege still brings in a lot of money, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora saw growth, so did the Crew Motor Fest, and For Honor, so these older games that are still sticking around, especially Avatar Frontiers of Pandora I think is a big surprise, maybe not necessarily so if you consider the fact that we did see Avatar 3 at the end of last year. But as I say, mostly a miss for Ubisoft financially in the last year, even though they say that in the last quarter, Q4 of the year, they had a better than expected financial result. When we're looking at the overall net bookings and revenue, we see that revenue is down 21.8% year-on-year and net bookings are down 17.4% year-on-year, which is pretty bad really for Ubisoft. However, as I say, it's also quite bad considering that that was the year that Assassin's Creed Shadows released, so really not looking great for Ubisoft on the financial front. However, as I say, as they go into this restructuring, this new operational strategy, they're hoping that they can deliver more of the same, but probably cheaper and therefore probably a bit more profitable by cutting the fat business-wise of a thousand people and still sticking with the major franchises of Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, etc. etc. Let me know what you think, if you have hope for Ubisoft in the future with their finances, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRCB news. Goodbye."