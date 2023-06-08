GRTV News - EA reportedly the reason for Xbox cancelling Game Pass Friends & Family

The sports publisher apparently wasn't happy with the creation of the tier.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be touching a little bit about Xbox because a report has come out talking a little bit about why Xbox or Microsoft, perhaps is the better way to say it, why Microsoft decided to ultimately stop a Game Pass subscription that they used to offer. And it turns out it was because of one of the partners they're involved with, according to this report. Long story short, Game Pass offers lots of different things beyond just simply giving you a library of games to play. That includes things like being able to tap into the base level of EA Play on pretty much any tier of Game Pass. And it turns out that EA wasn't very happy with the Game Pass Friends and Family subscription because, well, it gave lots of people access to EA games without having to really pay much. So yeah, anyway, let's dive on in."
"EA was the reason Microsoft decided to stop the Game Pass Friends and Family subscription.Since EA is part of the Game Pass Ultimate, they can have some input into the overall structure. So yeah, four years ago, Microsoft launched a trial of something they called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Friends and Family in both Colombia and Ireland. It was a way to share a subscription with up to four other people living in the same country. This was very well received and in 2023, it was introduced in even more countries. But just a few months later, the program was shut down without any further explanation. And since then, there have been no family plan for Game Pass. Recently, we reported on what Xbox fans are hoping for most from Xbox following the launch of a digital subscription box and a family plan for Game Pass ranked fifth. So what happened? Why did this disappear? Now, Windows Central editor Jez Corden reports there is actually a reason and it's spelled EA. As is well known that EA Play service is integrated into Game Pass Ultimate. According to Corden, they were not at all pleased with Friends and Family. I was told EA, who is a long-term contractee within the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem, fully hated the idea. It sucks because EA does the absolute bare minimum with its Game Pass involvement, refusing to put Xbox PC native versions with Play Anywhere or Xbox Achievements out. Considering how few games EA actually releases to EA Play these days, mostly sports games past their prime, it feels like many would probably think it's a good trade-off to kick EA out of Game Pass and bring back the family subscription."
"It's worth noting that this isn't officially confirmed information, but what do you think about this?What I would say is even if they are a little bit past their prime, the games that EA offers will still draw in a lot of players, especially for the very casual audience. Now, you'd think that'd go hand in hand, right? Offering a Friends and Family subscription service to give a wider net of people who perhaps wouldn't otherwise subscribe to Game Pass an opportunity to use a Game Pass subscription. No doubt those sort of people would be more interested in the sort of games that EA offers, unlike, for example, the people that actively go out of their way and pay the rather expensive fee to get into Game Pass these days, because those people probably don't give, well, they probably don't care one bit about EA Sports 22, or FC 22, something like that. So, it's an interesting one here, but again, I don't think EA have quite cracked the whole subscription model yet. EA Play's been around for a long while and it hasn't felt like a particularly necessary subscription for, I'd say, a majority of people for a long while either. So, maybe they'll figure it out at some point, but it just seems like this was two birds of a feather that could have gone hand in hand, of which they didn't really want to buy into. Again, it is also worth saying that that was all a report, so it's not official information, it's just reported information from Jez Corden."
"It's usually quite accurate and, you know, reliable when it comes to all things Microsoft and Windows and Xbox, but it is not official information, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, yeah, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News, but I'll be back tomorrow for the final one of the week, so until then, I hope you enjoy your Thursday and I'll see you all on the next one."