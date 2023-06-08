GRTV News - PlayStation's next State of Play will happen on June 2

One of the last big summer presentations has been locked in for next month.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, pretty obvious one, PlayStation has announced their big summer showcase, their big State of Play, which will be taking place on the 2nd of June.If you check the date today, which you can probably see on the bottom left hand corner of your screen, or if you're watching this on any screen you can check it throughout that, either way, this is the 20th of May that we're recording this, which means that there's more than, just under two weeks, sorry, until the 2nd of June, which is quite early for PlayStation to announce a State of Play because often these showcases are announced maybe the week before, maybe a few days before, maybe even the day before at times, but this is clearly getting quite a bit of anticipation ready for a showcase."
"We would expect Sony to do a State of Play in June, that's when Summer Games Fest is having its presentation, it's when Xbox is showing up with its presentation, we're expecting a Nintendo Direct at some point in June as well, so you'd imagine that Sony would make some sort of presence there."
"It's also, it's a bit of a weird year for Sony because while they're probably going to have a direct marketing strategy in place with Grand Theft Auto 6 and Rockstar, that's not a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so when we look to the PS5 games that are going to be selling PS5s, you're more likely looking at things like Marvel's Wolverine, which is going to get an extended showcase as part of this presentation, but we've got a lot of gaps to cover, we've got a lot of things that we don't necessarily know too much about, and I think it'd be really, really interesting to see what Sony can pull out here, because this is coming two days before the Summer Games Fest presentation, which is where Geoff Keighley will sort of go completely wild, you know, there's no limits on sort of platforms that he can show games for, if a game's coming to all platforms, things like that, you know, it won't say exclusively on PS5 unless it is a PS5 exclusive, but I doubt that we'd see anything like that."
"But this is really one of the few times in the year where we get to see genuine surprises.There's a lot of times throughout the year where we get showcases that will give us more information on games that we already know are coming, because we're aware of the calendar around the time that these showcases are taking place, and rarely do they really jump ahead to the next year or the years afterwards, or even just the months afterwards and say hey, this is coming out too."
"In December we get the Game Awards, which is where huge amounts of announcements take place for the coming years and so forth, but this is the time where not only does Geoff Keighley have a chance to show off new games, but everyone has a chance to show off new games, and so there's a lot of anticipation going into this, as I said, especially because we're hearing about it so early."
"Obviously Xbox said ages ago when they were doing their presentation with Gears of War, E-Day being showcased as well, but with PlayStation, because there's not that much announced outside of Marvel's Wolverine in terms of big exclusive titles, there's a lot of hope, there's a lot of hope about what they could be potentially showing, and it does seem like it's about time that we found out if there's anything else coming in 2026 that we need to be really, really hyped about, or perhaps getting some more details on the things that we should be hyped about, and looking forward towards 2027."
"Hopefully by that point we will know whether GTA 6 is coming out in November, but I think that a lot of people now are living in an age where they're either going to play it in November, or whether they're going to be moving on from GTA and hoping that more games can exist, because more games do exist, and have existed in the 13 years we've been waiting for GTA 6."
"But, as I say, let me know, will you be tuning in, oh this takes place by the way, on the 2nd of June at 10pm British Summer Time, or 11pm Central European Summer Time if you're in those time zones, otherwise, yeah, let me know if you're going to be tuning in to this presentation, the state of play for June, and what you expect for it, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."