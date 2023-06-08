GRTV News - A Nintendo Direct is rumoured for June

Hopefully it'll answer some questions about Nintendo's slate for the second half of 2026.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be touching a little bit on Nintendo because, well actually we're coming up to summer now and we're coming up to the summer event season, that sort of not E3 period that now has become sort of summer game fest time. And as it stands there isn't very many shows planned, we know that the summer game fest is happening on the first Friday of June, we know it's directly following by a day of the dev showcase for anyone who loves indies, and then we know the Xbox game showcase is on the Sunday which is almost two days later. But beyond that we don't really have anything else to look forward to which is quite surprising, there are a few other little things, future game shows and whatnot but we're still missing those sort of other big tentpole showcases, things that we used to get, a Playstation showcase, a Nintendo Direct, a Ubisoft Ford, we don't really have those things this year. And I'd be doubtful that we're going to get things like a Ubisoft Ford and I don't think Playstation are going to align with everyone else because they kind of beat to their own drum these days. And the same applies to Nintendo. But it does look like Nintendo will have a Direct planned in June, it just probably won't align with the summer game fest season type thing. So let's take a look. So yeah, rumoured there is a Nintendo Direct planned for mid-June, that seems quite likely considering that Nintendo usually holds an event during the summer and since the autumn is light on new releases more games are needed. So yeah, as of today there are just two weeks and two days left until Geoff Keighley kicks off the summer's biggest gaming event, Summer Game Fest, which will be followed two days later by Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase, an event that has been huge in recent years. Typically more activities are held during this period, often referred to as not E3 and perhaps Nintendo will host one of its own. The highly reliable journalist Geoff Grubbs says he's heard that a Nintendo Direct is in the works for around mid-June. This fits well with Nintendo's historical pattern for this time of year so there's a good chance there will be a show this summer as well. Furthermore, Nintendo head Shintaro Furukawa recently stated that the company has new titles prepared for the second half of this fiscal year, in addition to those already announced. And as Nintendo in June would undoubtedly be an excellent opportunity to announce something and then perhaps showcase games at Gamescom, given that they confirmed their participation in the Massive German Trade Show yesterday. So yeah. So yeah, I think this is going to happen regardless because again they are lacking a lot of titles for the second half of 2026. They kind of have their summer block filled, Nintendo, because we know Star Fox is coming in late June. They've already announced a release date for Splatoon Raiders. There are lots of rumours going around that Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave will be sometime in the summer as well. But beyond that, they don't really have any release dates attached and we don't really know what they have in the pipeline either. Again, there are huge rumours that there's going to be some sort of additional Star Fox game and there's huge rumours as well that we're going to get a Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake. But neither of these things are confirmed yet. So as it stands, we have no idea what to expect from Nintendo in the second half of 2026 and that really needs to be answered at some point."
"So I think that this showcase or this Nintendo Direct happening in mid-June is very, very likely just from a, well I don't think you even need to have a rumour to suggest that this is happening. I think you could just imply that they were going to do something like this.But again, as we know more, be sure to keep your posts updated. But yeah, for the time being we know there's only really a handful of major shows happening in early June and they typically happen around that sort of 8th through 10th, I think it is. I can't remember the exact date. Sometime around there. But yeah, and more coming, be sure to keep you posted and otherwise, that's all the time I have. So I'll see you on the next year TV news tomorrow."