Unsurprisingly this isn't a massively popular move with players.
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking PlayStation again, we talked PlayStation yesterday specifically about Ghost of Yotei Legends and at the end of that I talked a little bit more about their strategy and how they're not really that keen on supporting their major single player releases with things like extra content and significant DLCs as they are just moving on to the next project for their big studios like Insomniac, like Sucker Punch etc, etc. In any way though, the headlines today is about PlayStation Plus prices are going up. Now PlayStation Plus is essential, not only is it the name of a tier, it is essential if you're going to play PlayStation games online and this is the basic tier that is being increased in cost due to quote unquote ongoing market conditions via a new tweet from the official PlayStation account. So it's going to be going up by about a pound, a dollar or a euro for the single monthly pass, so if you pay per month you'll be getting it for £10.99 USD, £9.99 Euro and £7.99 GBP and three month subscriptions will go up to £27.99 USD, £27.99 Euro and £21.99. Now this is of course, you're going to be not going to affect people who are already subscribed unless you're in Turkey or India for some reason, but it will only affect people who have their subscriptions lapsed or are completely new to the service as I say. So yeah, that will be something that will hit quite hard, I think a lot of people are very unhappy about this especially because while PlayStation Plus has definitely improved as a service over recent years with offering a lot especially on the extra and premium side of things with the game categories, a lot of people aren't necessarily happy about the fact that they are now being forced to pay an extra fee if they are just signing up to PlayStation Plus compared to if say someone else had done it beforehand. This is sort of an ongoing theme with this console generation specifically as it seems gaming is getting more expensive rather than less as we get to what is probably going to be the last couple of years of this generation."
"The PlayStation 5 has hit a price increase over the last couple of months and on the flip side of things, Xbox has actually slashed Game Pass Ultimate prices quite a bit but that's because it's removed Call of Duty from day one on Game Pass and also because it had actually increased Game Pass prices prior to that so it's a bit of a double edged sword there as gaming just on the whole seems to get quite a bit more expensive. As always PC is a bit of a haven when it comes to free online play and it still is quite baffling that consoles really kind of make you pay for it. Even just the basic online functionality of a lot of games are locked behind that PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live or Game Pass I guess Paywall which isn't always the best feeling in the world when this sort of thing happens and prices go up. What do you think? Are ongoing market conditions still a feasible excuse or are you sick of hearing about them? Let me know and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."
"Thanks for watching!"