DJI Osmo Pocket 4 (Quick Look) - Offering More to the Consumer

DJI often doesn't ask the question of who an improvement is for, as they'd rather give out better specs to people who need them with their pocket cameras.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look and one that I've been looking forward to ferociously because the EV hour videos that we shoot, which is me spending a week with sometimes a fancy, sometimes a not so fancy EV, like an electric vehicle, well I shoot the majority of those car videos with a DJI Osmo Pocket 3."
"And now the time has come for the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, which is probably going to be the main production apparatus for those films, which I think is great.So what have they done?Well the first and foremost thing that they've done is that while it shoots in 4K, it shoots in 4K at up to 240fps, which obviously makes a whole lot of sense for people who shoot in ultra slow motion."
"Now who are those people?I don't know.What DJI often does is that they simply increase the main specifications they get from the sensors."
"They select the amount of battery life that they offer, the dust and water resistance ratings that they offer, not to ask the question, who is this for, but more so if you like this kind of thing, why don't we offer you more?They do the same with their drones."
"And I think it makes sense, although I can't really see the particular use case because for ultra slow-mo, I would guess that you're probably in a very action-heavy environment.And while gimbals are really cool, they are more brittle than your average action cam, something that DJI themselves also make."
"So for it to be ultra slow-mo in a cool way, my guess is that you would be in a situation where this kind of equipment could get damaged.Not sure.But still, they offer up to 14 stops of dynamic range, which basically means that both the sensor, the 1-inch CMOS sensor, and the way that the gimbal moves, Simple has more reference points so that it creates more smooth motion, both zooming in and out, moving the gimbal across and capturing good footage with the sensor."
"There is now 107GB of built-in storage, which I think is lovely.That also means, essentially, that this, for the first time, has the amount of storage needed to work without an SD card, meaning that you could just erase off a point where you would have to buy something else in order to make the equipment work."
"Thank you, DJI, for that.There is, as you can see here, a 2-inch rotatable OLED screen.It is now at 1,000 nits of brightness, which I think is good.Does it matter?Well, yeah, because if you're shooting, for instance, if you're shooting yourself and you want to use this screen as a reference, maybe you have sunlight directly on it."
"And you could also get the backsplash of that lighting if you're using it to film yourself like this.In any case, more nits peak brightness means that you have the visibility to adjust the settings accordingly when you film."
"So I think that is really good.Also, you have ActiveTrack 7.0 and Osmo Audio with four-channel support.All of that is great.And then there is obviously all the other stuff that you have here on the desk."
"Because if you purchase the Creator Combo, DJI is obviously very good at selling you more stuff than you probably need.But in this particular case, let's assume that you're a creator that needs a type of gear like this."
"And if you do, well, then you're probably interested in this stuff regardless.So there is a little extra battery pack here.It is much smaller than the one on the 3, which I think is very nice.And you also get this little protection thing here, which is essentially just a piece of plastic magnetically seals to the side of the gimbal, meaning that it protects that little motor when it's not in use, which I think is very nice."
"We talked about it just before we started filming.And I could probably see a lot of these motor failures if you bash it the wrong way or something like that.Or if it's allowed to wiggle, because that's what a gimbal motor will do if its gyroscope is detecting that something off is happening."
"It'll try to wiggle free or something like that.But this keeps it neat and tidy.Without that, well, you have a bunch of extra things here.You have a little click on module, which I think is very, very neat."
"That also clicks onto the side here.And it's just a little ring light or key light that basically just means that there's a tad bit of illumination.The point, the problem, per se, or the usability of it is obviously only if you do that very vloggy style stuff where you're very close to it, because otherwise, if you're outside in a shining setting, having a little bit of a ring key light here, if it's placed three meters from you, it's not going to do a damn thing."
"You need like a whole nother different lighting solution if that is your point.And you would think that they would probably want you to stand further away from it because you both get an ultra wide sensor.Sadly, it cannot close with it on, which I think is a major design oversight."
"If you're the kind of person who wants ultra wide, you probably also like to have ultra wide on all the time.I would because I need to capture as much as the frame.I'm okay with the fishiness of the lens distortion if I can capture more stuff in my frame."
"But I would have to remove this and store it in a little pouch every time, which just adds more hassle.The point is, there is an ultra wide here and there is also, like with the other one, a little new DJI mic."
"It seems like it's modeled after the DJI mic mini this time around, which is fine by me.It has a magnetic backplate though, which means that it's going to have to sit on this when you use it, but it also means that you could ostensibly hide it in your clothes if that is what you want, like this to clip on."
"So let's say that you could clip on below your shirt and then you would have it outside on a jacket.The magnet is strong enough for that to make sense.And some people like that because, for instance, it allows you to anchor it further down, whereas a clip microphone would always want to be up near your collar if you're not wearing a jacket where it would be like this."
"There is also just a little windbreaker for it, which obviously is just going to take a lot of the roaring noise you would get from bad wind conditions, but also your voice.If you have a voice that particularly crackles, mine does on Ps and Ss, which this will grab and you get two of them as well, which is great."
"So above and beyond, a pretty cool little package, I would say.It's not a cheap thing.It really isn't.Like this Creator Comper, I think will set you back more than $600, probably upwards of $650."
"Adjust that, by the way, for local prices.But with the little pouch and you also get that little, you also get like a dedicated little bag for it right here.It's a lot of stuff, man."
"There's a lot of production capability in one device here.So for that reason, I still think that the Osmo is a cool thing, the Osmo Pocket.So thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."