GRTV News - Sony seems to be re-committing to PlayStation exclusive games

Specifically single-player games.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Yesterday we were talking about Sony and today we're going to be talking about Sony because a report has come out and basically touched on a rumour that we've been hearing for a long while actually in regards to what Sony is going to be doing with its cross-platform approach for video games. So there's this idea for a while that Sony were going to reel it back and they were going to make their single player exclusive games console exclusive to PlayStation, meaning they will not come to anything other than PlayStation consoles. That could be, again, PS5, but it also could be in the future, we assume in the relatively near future, PS6. They haven't specifically said this applies to the multiplayer thing, so games like, for example, if Marathon had been launched later this year, Marathon would still come to multiple platforms because it needs to have that larger player base. But for the single player games, this is what we're going to be looking at. Now I think the first thing that we might see that applies to this is probably Wolverine, but we'll have a look. So anyway, let's dive in."
"So yeah, a report, Sony shuts the door on single player games for PC. According to Bloomberg, PlayStation employees have been informed that Sony has re-evaluated their PC strategy for single player titles. So yeah, it's been reported on several occasions that Sony is set to re-evaluate its approach to PC gaming, with Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier announcing in March that his sources had indicated Sony would no longer release single player titles on other platforms while multiplayer titles would still be released. Several insiders and journalists have since echoed this sentiment and now Schreier has issued a statement that appears definitive."
"Via Blue Sky, he now reports that PlayStation head Herman Holst announced to his employees on Monday that the decision has been finalised and that Sony is no longer releasing single player games for PC. And that's the original story from Schreier there.No specific reason was given, but Sony's single player games have often sold below expectations on PC and many argue this makes it less necessary to own a PlayStation. Furthermore, we now know that Project Helix will be able to run PC games and one might suspect that Sony doesn't want its exclusives to be indirectly released on Xbox. A recent study revealed that exclusive games are the primary reason people choose one platform over another, so it's easy to imagine that Sony isn't eager to lose that competitive edge. And as we know, Xbox also appears to be moving towards reinvesting its exclusives to some extent."
"As much as from a consumer standpoint, you'd have to say that cross-platform launches are beneficial to the average consumer, obviously, because they can access whatever they want, but from a business standpoint, there is no denying that having exclusives drives sales for your hardware. I think that it makes sense, honestly, for these platforms to have exclusives still, especially for the single player games. I don't think it makes any sense for multiplayer things when you need a broader audience to be able to enjoy said game, but for single player things, it does make sense to me. So I think that this is a smart decision for Sony."
"It's perhaps in many ways a proactive decision, because we'd have to assume that they're going to scale back on that silly live service approach that they took for a few years, and get back to what kind of worked for them, instead of trying to chase the golden goose a little bit and try to make several live action games that will be around for the next however long. Live service games, sorry, that'll be around for however long. So maybe it's a bit of a proactive choice to know that this is where the future lies for PlayStation, and they're making sure that when they do go down that route, they consolidate it all on the PlayStation family of consoles. Now granted, it is also worth saying that PlayStation has been rumoured to be involved in making a handheld device for a long while now, so it's not like this is going to be just exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 6. You'd have to assume it also applies to the PlayStation handheld consoles as well. But yeah, either way, it looks like Sony are going to be looking at keeping all of their single player exclusives in-house and part of the PlayStation ecosystem first and foremost, with multiplayer things still getting a wider release. As we know more about it though, be sure to keep posted and updated, otherwise that's all the time I have, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GLTV News of the Week, so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on that one."