GRTV News - Ghost of Yotei Legends has already received its final update

The multiplayer game mode released just two months ago.
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today we're talking about Ghost of Yotei, specifically Ghost of Yotei Legends, the multiplayer mode that launched in March this year and has already seemingly received its final update.So obviously Ghost of Yotei launched sort of late last year and Ghost of Yotei following Ghost of Tsushima is of course going to have its multiplayer Legends mode just as that first game did and Sucker Punch has learned a lot from that and it seems they've learned how to completely speedrun creating a multiplayer spin-off mode as they're already delivering the Raid, which is sort of a big four player co-op mission for Ghost of Yotei Legends in which you'll take on the Yotei Six, I believe they're called, demonic versions of those sort of legendary criminal figures in feudal Japan."
"As noted in the PlayStation blog this is going to be the last update for the game, it says the Raid update was our last major planned update for Legends, it finishes the story of the Yotei Six in that mode, we'd love to see players playing it, continue to play it and enjoy it, it's been great."
"That comes from lead designer Darren Bridges from Ghost of Yotei Legends.So all in all, to make a short story long, essentially this is it for Ghost of Yotei Legends.If you were hoping for more major content coming to the game, there's obviously the idea that this, Bridges only says that this is the last planned update, so there's always the potential I guess for something else, but I think for Sucker Punch it'll be moving on to the next project now, Ghost of whatever the next game is called."
"But yeah, I think that while this might annoy some players who wanted a bit more longevity out of it, especially after the fact that Ghost of Tsushima's Legends mode did run for about a year and a half, there's again the argument that this isn't, it's not the main mode of this game, it's not really the reason that people are picking up Ghost of Yotei or was it the same case with Ghost of Tsushima?It's nice to have those modes and it's nice to be able to play with your friends using the combat systems that you learn to love through the single player bits of that game, but I would again hesitate to argue that anyone is really going to pick this up for the Legends mode specifically."
"Even if that wasn't the case, I don't think this is necessarily an indictment of how Ghost of Yotei's done, I think this is just more the way that Sony is doing things now with its exclusives.You can see that in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 1 got quite a bit of post-launch support with big content through DLC, we got no paid DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 immediately until Miyako was moving on to something else because obviously they've got Marvel's Wolverine this year and you'd imagine that there's another Spider-Man game coming along the way as well and we also believe that there's a Venom game in development too, so it's really, it seems that a lot of Sony studios are too busy making full release games to really work on things like consistent patches and updates for the multiplayer modes or spin-off modes or DLCs or things like that, which, you know, each to their own I guess, but let me know what you think about that, let me know what you think about Ghost of Yotei effectively coming to an end two months after launch and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRT Reviews, goodbye."