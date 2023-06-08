Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro - Video #2 Software (Sponsored)

Huawei's HarmonyOS has come a long way since its inception, and now it offers detailed tracking, fantastic battery life and a bevy of customization options.
"Huawei has, over several generations and iterations, improved their Harmony OS, and it's now an incredibly robust offering that even works flawlessly across both iOS and Android. In this video, we're honing in on that software, showing you the new running mode, fall detection, cycling mode, and the new health-tracking features like ECG and blood sugar measurements. Let's begin! Huawei has been steadily improving their rock-solid Harmony OS over many generations, culminating in the platform-agnostic version you see here. The interface has been optimised for the larger 1.92-inch display, and there's expanded pro-level sports modes, most notably the Comprehensive Golf integration, which features maps for over 17,000 courses worldwide, providing real-time wind speed and green slope data right on your wrist."
"There are advanced features for almost any outdoor sport you can think of, including trail running, cycling, swimming, and tennis too.Beyond sports, Huawei is serious about health too. It's not just tracking steps, it's performing EKG analysis, monitoring skin temperature, and using updated algorithms to detect early signs of arrhythmia or sleep apnea. For those who stay busy, the watch now offers better cross-platform synergy, allowing for quick replies and seamless notification management, whether you're on Android or iOS. The 3D fitness animations have also been overhauled, offering fluid, easy-to-follow guided workouts that make the most of the adaptive 60Hz refresh rate."
"It's a software experience that doesn't just record your day, but actively helps you optimise your performance and recovery through intelligent, data-driven insights. The watch may be light, but the feature set is anything but. Please don't forget to check out our additional video for the hardware that enables these exciting software features, and don't forget to check your Game Racker domain of choice for more on the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Series. See you out there!"