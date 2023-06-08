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Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro - Video #1 Hardware (Sponsored)

In this first video of two, we closely examines Huawei's distinct hardware profile and exquisite material usage, on the new Watch Fit 5 Pro.

Audio transcription

"Huawei has finally unveiled the much-anticipated next product in the Fit Align, the Watch Fit 5 Pro, and sticking with tradition, we're going to be telling you all about it.
In this first video, we'll be delving into the hardware specifically, covering everything from the beautiful 1.92-inch LTPO screen with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, its weight of just 27 grams, and its brand new true sensors. Let's dive right in."

"Huawei has always, and we do mean always, managed to design and launch exciting, compelling hardware, and the Watch Fit 5 Pro is no exception.
This time, the Pro version introduces a high-grey titanium alloy bezel that gives the watch a premium metallic feel without adding unnecessary weight, as well as a 2.5D sapphire glass display.
Materials that stand the test of time, wear, and tear."

"That weight is just 30.4 grams, which means it doesn't get in the way when you just want to focus on getting through the day.
Combine that with the 10 atmospheres water resistance, the brand new TruScene 6.5 sensor array, and a battery that'll take you up to 10 days, or 7 days of normal usage, and you have another engineering marvel here.
On the front, the 1.92-inch LTPO AMOLED display is the real star. It's now capable of reaching a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which means even in the harshest midday sun, the interface remains crystal clear."

"Touch responsiveness on this bigger screen is aided by the rotating, clickable digital crown, making navigating the OS easy and effortless.
Thanks to the bigger, better screen, the strong build, the new sensor array, and the fantastic battery life, you have an affordable wearable that supports you whatever the situation might be, and that's regardless of whether you have an iPhone or an Android.
So there you have it, folks. A bigger, better screen, fantastic sensors, strong build quality, and at an affordable price."

"Huawei seems to be continuing their smartwatch dominance, and in our next video, which we can watch right now, we'll be continuing to focus on the software. See you then."

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