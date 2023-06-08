GRTV News - Sony is rumoured to be exploring additional remakes

With Infamous being among the cut of titles.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be touching a little bit on Sony on Playstation because a new rumour has come out that basically suggests that they're going to be looking to remake more of their classic brands. Now Sony has let's say kind of explored this I guess. You know we saw it recently with Demon's Souls getting the remake treatment but they haven't really been going down the remake route in the same sort of way that other publishers have. You know you look at things like Ubisoft and they've remade a fair few different games and it's the same thing that's happening over at 2K and Take-Two and the Max Payne trilogy coming in and stuff. There's a lot of different things that are in the pipeline in regards to remakes for many of these other publishers but Sony has been more focused on new things or new instalments necessarily and less about making new versions of existing products. But maybe that's about to change because this rumour suggests that they're interested in remaking many of their classic brands and that Infamous is part of this story. So yes, rumour, Sony is interested in remaking Infamous and other classic brands. It seems that Sony is currently digging through its archives to bring the beloved game series back to life. In an era where it takes an incredibly long time to develop games and come up with new ideas while publishers prefer to stick to strong brands, remakes have become increasingly popular. For example, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined was recently released and in the coming months we can look forward to Star Fox, Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag, Resynced, Halo Campaign Evolved and Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis just to name a few. While most major publishers have jumped on the bandwagon, Sony has been more cautious. It's most recent remake is the four year old The Last of Us Part 1 and the only one announced so far is the God of War Trilogy remake. But it seems they are still very curious about the concept and Jordan Midler from VGC said the other day that they are exploring a remake of Infamous, a series we haven't seen a trace of since Infamous First Light was released in 2014. This prompted users to turn to one of the game world's most reliable insiders, NateTheHate, to ask him what he knows about the matter. He replied that while he hadn't heard anything about this, which is not the same as saying it isn't true, he added that there is truth to Sony exploring and considering reviving some of their older unused IPs. With that, all we can do is hope, which game series would you like to see Sony dust off and bring back?So yeah, it looks like Sony are going to be exploring this. I mean Sony has a treasure trove of IP that it hasn't used. I mean people have been asking for a new Sly Cooper game or even a remake of a Sly Cooper game for God knows how long at this point. But it just seems like, especially in today's climate for video games, it feels like a very safe way to deliver something for fans. It's an established game series that people are familiar with and that people connect with and that people want more of. You don't necessarily need to make a new Infamous or a new Sly Cooper game or even like a new Killzone. You can just remake one of the ones that are already out there and then tap back into that nostalgic audience. So it doesn't surprise me that this is happening and if anything I'm a little bit surprised it's taken them so long to get to this decision. But again, we'll see what ultimately comes from it. No official announcements yet and it seems like these are very early rumours shall we say. So we probably shouldn't expect any official news or whatever about this for a considerable amount of time. But as we do know more be sure to keep you posted. Otherwise that's all the time I have on today's episode of GeoTV News but I'll be back tomorrow morning for the next one. So until then I hope you have a lovely rest of your Monday and I'll see you all tomorrow."