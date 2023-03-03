GRTV News - Subnautica 2 has already sold 2 million copies

Quite the release for an Early Access game.
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today we're talking Subnautica 2, the game's finally out and it seems like it really is a wonder why Krafton were waiting so long because it's already sold 2 million copies now.This game has just launched into early access and it already has massively, massively I think outperformed even the most hopeful of expectations I would say, again not much beyond the headline here apart from again going into the details that people are not only buying this game but are liking it a lot as well, the 2 million instant sell copies within half a day of Subnautica 2 launching is phenomenal, it's sold so well it's hit about 651,000 concurrent players peak on Steam right now across Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox sorry with a peak concurrent player count of about 467,000 people on Steam so it shows you where the majority of the players probably are which isn't surprising considering as I said it's an early access launch which means most people flock to PC and when most people flock to PC they flock to Steam but yeah there's a whole massive drama with Subnautica 2 getting delayed and pushed back and delayed again largely I think because there was an agreement with, now this is me paraphrasing, I've actually reported on this quite a bit so if you want to look at the Krafton drama with Subnautica 2's developer The Outer Worlds then you only need to look at Game Reactor, however as I say this is sort of a bit of a, excuse me, odd situation because as we know Krafton had essentially tried to block the game from being launched because Krafton's CEO had promised a massive payout if the game performed well and if it was released by a certain time so therefore it was pushed back and back again as there were claims that it wasn't quite ready in early access but 92% positive reviews on Steam so far show that it probably was ready for at least an early access launch, again this game isn't complete yet, it's not going to be complete for probably quite some time and it's also possible that this wave of immediate support is caused by the fact that there was so much, there was such a massive delay put on Subnautica 2's early access release, that has obviously only meant that it can get better with time but as I say that delay will of course cause people to want the game more, we'll have to see if this momentum can last because selling 2 million copies in half a day obviously if we went on for 10 days from now you'd expect 20 million copies but that's just not how the games industry works, there's usually a massive burst at launch and then the sales will stagger through the rest of the weeks and months as they go by but Subnautica 1 is a massively massively popular game, we've got the old image here by the way because before we could even finish writing about Subnautica 2 selling 1 million copies it had already sold 2 million copies but either way as I say you can find our impressions on Game Reactor wherever you get them from and yeah we'll probably see you with another update here at some point soon but until then let us know if you enjoyed Subnautica 2 and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news, goodbye."