SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2 (Quick Look) - Confusing Name, Very Capable Mouse

Small, light, and mighty. SteelSeries might have put a slightly confusing name on its new mouse, but it maintains the quality you'd know from the brand.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've gotten several Aerox mice over the course of the past couple of years and the naming convention has become a little bit confusing."
"So this is the Aerox 3 Wireless.Why is it not called the Aerox 4?Well this is the Aerox 3 Wireless Gen 2, not the Aerox 4, just the Aerox 3 Gen 2, and it is the 2026 version of that because apparently they've used that naming convention before."
"It is confusing, but at the very least you can see it right here, Gen 2 of the Aerox 3.But despite having a confusing name, that does not mean that the mouse itself is bad.Quite the contrary."
"We have been harking on about the Aerox 3 Wireless for a while and it continues to dominate in sort of the honeycomb space, if you want to call it that, because yes, this is the classic honeycomb structure that is a way to perforate the outer shell of the mouse to save weight."
"That means that this has a weight of 68 grams, which is pretty low.There are mice, funnily enough, that achieve the same thing without perforating it, but thanks to something called, I believe it's called Aqua Barrier, which is an upgraded IP54 rating that SteelSeries have achieved, that means that you can basically, like you could drop this in a lake, even though the insides are exposed thanks to the perforated outer shell, it would still be fine."
"IP54 rating is actually better than some budget smartphones.And the two numbers means that there's both a dedicated rating for water and one for dust ingrained.So I think that is really important as well."
"It is a slightly small mouse, I would say.We just had a little Satechi EX Slim, which was like drastically smaller, but still this would demand either an adjustment to a slight claw grip in order to be responsive while using it or not having a person with very large hands like me, where it completely dwarfs the mouse."
"Again, some people really like claw grip and you're going to like that if you have big hands like mine.Now, as I said, it is ultra lightweight and it has the new Aqua Barrier and there is these new 100% virgin grade PTFE skates on there or feet, meaning less friction as you move the mouse across, which obviously something that you'd be very interested in because the lower the weight, the more pressure is on the PTFE bottoms here to make sure that there is no friction in movement as well."
"You won't have it thanks to the weight.Now you won't have it thanks to the friction with the surface.We have the next-gen Quantum 4K Wireless that will give you 26,000 DPI through the new TrueMove sensor, which is great."
"You have Bluetooth 5.0 if that is what you want, thanks to this little mode switcher here at the top.And I believe that there is an enabling of 4,000 Hz polling, which is also pretty good on a mouse, which isn't really the top of the range sort of expensive stuff that SteelSeries is putting through."
"They are more interested in just weight saving thanks to the honeycomb design.You also get these optical magnetic switches here.Obviously it just means that there is the tactile responsiveness of something that is magnetic, and it also just means that the quality of the click is higher as it returns to its actuation point."
"Really cool stuff.Now obviously the one thing that I would say still is that these mice are about both grip comfort and strength.And given that you don't have like a lot of mouse to work with, I would want these mice to be more ergonomic in shape."
"I don't understand why they aren't.I think there's a tiny little bit of extra detail here on the sloping because that's where my thumb is supposed to be.The good news is obviously that it's ambidextrous, meaning that you can use your lefty just as well as your righty."
"But the problem is that these two mouse buttons, which might be usable for someone who takes mice usage very seriously, they cannot be swapped over either, meaning that you probably wouldn't buy this anyway.So why not create more sloping here?Why not more ergonomic, like I would say comfort for longer usage?But maybe that's just me."
"Point is that this is probably going to treat people that like the Aerox very well.And it is not, I think, overly expensive.And there isn't a big functionality shortfall anywhere to point to.So a small recommendation from me."
"Stay tuned for the next one."