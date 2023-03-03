Satechi Slim EX (Quick Look) - Quiet Confidence

This wireless mouse is made for productivity and for fitting effortlessly into a workplace environment.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look. Not too long ago we had the Satechi SM6. I'm not good on the actual name or branding but the point was that that was set to be a professional sleek looking full-size keyboard that, in Satechi's own marketing, would need to live next to a Mac Studio, a little Mac Mini, even with an iMac. At the very least a slim, sleek, professional looking setup for an office job or a graphics job, something along those lines. But the problem was that they simply asked too much money for it, meaning that it came in direct competition with established brands that also offer the same thing like Keychron."
"But Satechi normally does not charge too much for their products. It's actually a part of the entire identity to do the opposite, which is why it's nice to have the slim EX wireless mouse with me here today, because very obviously this is supposed to be a competitor to something like the Magic Mouse. In some instances you might get a Magic Mouse with your purchase, but in most instances now, even if you purchase very expensive computers from Apple, they won't give you a Magic Mouse. You're going to have to choose specifically yourself whether or not you want it. And if you are sitting there and you bought a Mac Mini or a Studio or an iMac, you're thinking well what do I do now? Well maybe you ought to get this, because this is $29, which is a very cheap mouse from a mainline brand like Satechi, and there are good reasons. Now it is a sleek aluminum alternative to that Magic Mouse. This is actually aluminum, which is great. Now I believe these are plastic, but I don't really think that it matters. It is this two-tone design with this dark gray hue on the aluminum and these matte black plastic buttons here. Now specs-wise, it's not the most impressive thing in the world. It's rechargeable through USB Type-C here at the front, not here like on the Magic Mouse, which is great, but you also get access to a variety of different charging ways as well. You have the little USB Type-C 2.4 gigahertz wireless dongle here, which is stored inside the mouse. Very cool, and it also just does Bluetooth. But unlike a lot of Apple things, this will do like just a straight up dual connection, meaning that regardless of whether or not you have more Apple units than just your desktop or a laptop or whatever you control with the Slim EX, well, you have dual Bluetooth, which I think is really cool. And that is Bluetooth 5.0, by the way, so that is nice. The optical sensor here, they say that it's up to 1200 dpi. That is not a lot in a gaming sense, but it's actually okay in an office mouse sense."
"Logitech office mice rarely exceeds that, and that's because it's simply not needed. And as Satechi themselves say, this is strictly for productivity, not for precision work or gaming, so a 1200 dpi sensor is actually okay. The one thing I will say is that, look at it, this is a really slim profile. Slim profile to a point where I could very easily think that bigger hands like mine would find usage over time to be, well, not very nice."
"I have to raise my two fingers here like this, the essence of claw grip, where you have to raise your fingers in order to be able to operate the buttons. And this, for like three hours, like if we're talking about an office setup, maybe eight hours, that is not comfortable for me.So one thing that I would say is that this would demand smaller hands, or would demand you to be comfortable with this short profile here. But if that is you, $29 is not expensive."
"So see you on the next one."