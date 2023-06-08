Steam Controller (Quick Look) - An Ultimate Accessory for PC Gamers

Valve's first new piece of hardware in its 2026 line-up is a different beast from the old Steam Controller
"Hello everyone and welcome to a Gamereactor Quick Look.It is a monumentous occasion because Valve has now put out new hardware.No, it's not the Steam Machine, it's not even the Steam Frame, but one would argue that this is probably a more direct way for you to interact with the Steam ecosystem because we have a new Steam Controller."
"I was a huge fan of the original Haptic Pad Steam Controller.I borrowed it from a colleague here at Gamereactor years ago and I used it ferociously until it became clear that it just hadn't sold or at the very least Valve was not willing to support it over a long stretch of time."
"Now they're giving it an additional go and I would argue that thanks to the Steam Deck they're in a better place than they ever have been hardware-wise.And I think the seeming quality of both the Steam Frame and the Steam Machine is a witness to that or at the very least proof of that."
"So this is the brand new Steam Controller and as you can see while there is two sort of things that harken back to the original controller design, mainly these two capacitive touch censoring pads here, it is a very different beast entirely."
"And it seems to be very geared towards multi-use kind of ways of utilizing the wide variety of games that would be on Steam today.So what is that?Well first and foremost we do have these symmetric analog sticks here which is great to see."
"You have a regular sort of Xbox-style face buttons here and a little D-pad over here.You have buttons for setting up custom controller mapping throughout these various bits of game."
"And then you have a regular selection of shoulder buttons and triggers alongside programmable buttons here towards the back.Four of them as well which is fantastic I would say.And then there's this little thing which is maybe one of the best ideas that Valve has had."
"So in many cases when you are in front of a PC, you have a controller and you might not always use it but when you need it, it perhaps isn't charged.And having like a rolled up USB Type-C cable for that purpose is just not an elegant solution in 2026."
"No, this is the wireless receiver for the controller meaning that you can just have it on your desk.There is a little bit of a rubber standoff here at the bottom meaning that once you put it down, it won't move."
"So when you're done playing and you want to charge it, you simply snap it on through magnets and there it is.Ready, charging, able to go.And once you remove it, well then you have a controller that's always fully charged when you're done."
"I think that is a fantastic idea.These joysticks are obviously Hall-Effect which is very nice and these dual high-definition trackpads here has a 40% increased surface area, I think, compared to the Steam Deck."
"They are pretty big.They don't have that, is it concave or convex?They don't have that dip in them where you can sort of dig your thumbs in like you did on the old Steam Controller but I still think that the trackpads on the Steam Deck is a very, let's say, low-key great way of controlling various portions of the interface particularly if there isn't official controller support yet."
"There is, as I said, these remappable rear buttons, there is pressure-sensitive analog triggers, a 6-axis IMU for advanced gyro aiming if that is what you want.Again, the main point here seems to be variety because the amount of games on Steam that control very differently and demands different types of input is vast beyond anything what is available on other platforms."
"That is also why we're seeing manufacturers like Nintendo offering mouse controls on their new Joy-Cons on the Switch, too because you have to accommodate that different types of games control differently.So that is what Valve is trying to achieve here and I think they're doing a really good job."
"There is a 1,000 mAh battery in here, USB Type-C fast charging, Bluetooth 5.3, all of that is great.There is adjustable haptic intensity."
"I've heard from other reviews that it's a really sharp haptic response.Again, this can be adjusted so it's not really that much of a difference but still, I think that is really, really cool.The one thing that I will say is that this is a big controller."
"I think you can probably tell just off the cuff just by looking at it through, I have pretty big hands.So this is really comfortable for me.I feel like that I have full range of motion."
"I like the fact that I don't have to do semi-claw grip as I, for instance, had to use on the old Joy-Cons.They were simply just too small for me but I feel like I have access to everything and comfortably so."
"But people with smaller hands, well, they may struggle.And for instance, I have a six-year-old who really enjoys playing games and he finds problems, for instance, with the DualSense controller.He instinctively does this instead because his thumb cannot reach across in a comfortable way."
"That is why we play most of our games, by the way, with the Joy-Cons.How he would think of this since these are based all the way inside, inboard the controller, I don't know.Still, is this for kids?It's a difficult thing to say, I would say."
"But I do think that it's safe to say that Valve has made a quality piece of hardware here and I can thoroughly, probably, thoroughly recommend it.We're looking forward to the Steam Machine as well so hopefully they won't keep us waiting all that long."
"See you on the next one."