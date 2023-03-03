GRTV News - Halo: Campaign Evolved PS5 boxes have begun to appear in stores

The marketing campaign for the title is beginning to ramp up.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Halo, because something has popped up which gives us a good idea of two things, a, when the game is probably going to be announced, or not announced, when the release date is probably going to be announced, and likewise when how close the actual full release is, and likewise, a confirmation that despite recent changes, it's still very much coming to one platform."
"So yeah, let's dive in and go from there.So Halo Campaign Evolved Marketing Campaign for PlayStation 5 is now up and running.GameStop stores have started to display PlayStation 5 cases, something that usually indicates that the release isn't too far off."
"So yeah, after Gears of War Reloaded was released on PlayStation 5 last year, and then Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that there were no red lines regarding what Microsoft could release on other platforms, most people regarded, most people probably, sorry, had a hunch about what was coming."
"And sure enough, when Halo Campaign Evolved was finally announced, PlayStation 5 was listed as one of the formats it would be coming to, and Sony has since used this in its marketing.It's probably the biggest multi-platform surprise since Sonic appeared on the GameCube, but in recent years the pendulum has begun to swing again, since the new Xbox head Asher Sharma openly started talking about refocusing on exclusives."
"Does that mean that Halo Combat Evolved Remake is in jeopardy for PlayStation gamers?No, that doesn't seem to be the case.On the contrary, there are clear signs that it's coming to the PlayStation 5, and perhaps sooner than we think."
"A Reddit user reports that their local GameStop has now started displaying Halo Combat Evolved cases for promotional purposes.They usually do this relatively close to when pre-orders start, and that would fit with the latest rumours claiming the game will launch in late July."
"We expect to hear more during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7th, when Master Chief is sure to make an appearance, given that the game is set to launch this year.So yeah, there have been a few different rumours that Halo Combat, uh, Halo Campaign Evolved, sorry, is set to launch this summer in the June, oh, the July window."
"Um, but again, when the, this sort of thing happens, when you start seeing the marketing ramp up like this, and you start seeing official cases in the wild, then you, you can basically say that it's, it's almost here, and again, having those PlayStation cases in the wild reaffirm that this game is coming to PlayStation."
"Yeah, there have been, it's kind of unusual how they're doing it, because it seems like they are very committed to bringing it to PlayStation at day one as well, which, you know, when you look at all the other Xbox games, a lot of them have delayed PlayStation launches, the exception being Doom The Dark Ages, but that's, you know, Doom has never been really like an Xbox brand, you know, they bought Bethesda however many years ago now, and it is part of the Xbox Game Studios portfolio, but Doom wasn't an Xbox-made brand to begin with, so it makes sense that Doom had that sort of wider appeal, but, um, but Halo's always been Xbox, so it does surprise me a little bit that when it launches, it's going to be coming to PlayStation, probably at debut, um, which, you know, isn't going to be the case with, with Forza Horizon 6, and, uh, probably, I mean, is Gears of War Eday going to come to PlayStation?Is Fable?Well, Fable has, they've said they're going to do it, but is it going to come at launch?Big questions, but it probably, if this is the case, it probably goes to show the ones that they have announced PlayStation launched it, or PlayStation release plans for, they're going to commit to those release plans, but, um, as Jonas mentions in that piece there, the pendulum has started to swing back towards the exclusivity sort of set up, so maybe these will be the last time you see these sort of core tentpole Xbox franchises come into PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future."
"It's hard to tell, but again, we are three weeks away from the Xbox Games Showcase happening, where we'll get answers, most likely, to a lot of the questions we have about Xbox's portfolio for the rest of 2026.Uh, that's all the time that I have, but I'll be back now next week for my next GRTV News, so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the next one."