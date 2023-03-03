GRTV News - The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is coming earlier than expected

The premiere date for the movie has been pulled forward a week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have a really quick one for you talking about the Legend of Zelda movie, Overnight Miyamoto has come out and shared an update on the film and it's, well I think a positive one really, essentially long story short the movie is going to be coming sooner than expected, it's going to premiere about a week earlier than planned, so instead of debuting in the first week of May in 2027, it's going to debut in early May in 2027, it will now debut in very late April on the last day of April actually in 2027, so it's coming a little bit earlier, I think, I can't remember whether Miyamoto actually explains why but either way let's dive in and see, so yeah the Legend of Zelda movie changes it's opening date and will release sooner in 2027, the Legend of Zelda will have a worldwide release on April 30th 2027, so yeah Nintendo has announced the Legend of Zelda movie will now release one week earlier, instead of May 7th the movie will release on April 30th 2027, the official tweet from Nintendo also confirms that the release date is worldwide, this is Miyamoto in order to deliver it to everyone even one day sooner, the team is united in advancing production, it's less than a year until release but please wait just a little longer, and Nintendo confirmed last month that the filming had wrapped, directed by Wes Ball with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Braggarton as Zelda, we are eagerly awaiting for the first trailer of the movie to see how Sony Pictures production will look like, before that it is expected Nintendo will release a remake of the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time for Switch 2 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series just as they did this year with Super Mario."
"So yeah the movie release date is coming forward just a little bit earlier just to I think align with all the different premieres around the world, I do wonder whether the Super Mario Galaxy movie has attributed to this in that the Japanese audience had to wait about three weeks before they could watch it while the rest of the world were watching it in early April, so maybe it's somewhat to think slightly to do with that, it's unclear, one thing that we do know though is that it's coming earlier so stay tuned if you're excited for that film, when they finish filming there's going to be a fair bit of post-production to do but even though it is live action so there's less post-production than say an animated film which is pretty much all post-production, as for when we're going to get a trailer you'd have to say that there might be the first one in late 2026 with the premiere in late April, they'll probably stick another one out a couple of months before but you know maybe we'll get our first look at this film in a few months time or later this year it's unclear but Nintendo they kind of walk along to their own beat a little bit so it's hard to predict what Nintendo will do because Nintendo do things their own way and have always done things their own way so you can't really say this is how every other production company tends to do it so this is the way it's going to be, even though obviously Sony Pictures is involved in the production of this film, but again as we know more about this be sure to keep your posting updated and yeah otherwise that's all the time that I have so thank you for joining me and I'll see you all in the next GOTV news from me tomorrow."