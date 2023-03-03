GRTV News - Saros has had a modest launch on PS5, according to an analyst firm

Estimated figures have Saros performing a bit behind Returnal in the same period.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, the latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at Gamereactor, wherever you get your Gamereactor from."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Without further ado though, today we're talking about Souths, the latest PS5 exclusive, the latest game from Housemarque and it appears to have done quite modestly on PS5, at least at launch, according to Alinea Analytics."
"Now Alinea often gets these sources and they're usually estimates, so it's always worth taking this with a bit of a pinch of salt because until we hear official confirmations from Sony, we never really get the full details about how many copies of a game has been sold or something like that."
"However, Sarros is a game that has had excellent reviews but, oh my gosh, excuse me, sorry, they might not have translated directly to sales.Apparently it's sold around 300,000 copies since launch, that generates around 22 million of gross revenue."
"Again, this isn't confirmed officially by Sony, but this would actually place it behind Returnal, which sold a bit more in the same period, but altogether sold quite alright by the end.It had a bit of a long tail end, I think, Returnal."
"The same problem though is, sorry, another problem is with Housemarque selling not that many copies of Sarros is that back when Returnal came out, there weren't nearly as many PS5s out there in the ether.So perhaps Sarros hasn't been quite as charming as Sony would have hoped, at least right now."
"It seems that a lot of Housemarque die-hard fans are the reason behind the game selling as well as it has, but yeah, it's quite concerning, I think, if these figures are true and they're not just modest estimates, if these figures are legitimately true, it's quite concerning considering how many games we see sell millions of copies these days, that a first-party Sony exclusive, something that should have quite a lot of weight behind it, has actually underperformed, you'd say."
"We know that Sony can really pull out bangers with things like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, and it probably will be later this year with Marvel's Wolverine in terms of creating a lot of sales, but it's a bit concerning, as I say, that Sarros doesn't hit that mark because it means that creative projects and ones that apparently are really, really well done, as we can tell from the Sarros Critics Reviews, those kind of projects don't seem to be getting half as much positive attention from gaming audiences, but again, we don't have any official figures from Sony."
"Sony as well doesn't really tend to do that many big sales figures dumps, even when it seems to have done quite well, like Ghost of Yotei last year, again, Alinea Analytics came in with a report of how well it had apparently done, and Sony was quite quiet, even though it seemed to have done a bit better than Ghost of Tsushima in the same launch period."
"Have you played Sarros yet? Are you planning on buying it? Are you waiting for a bit of a discount? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."