GRTV News - Rocksteady seems to be working on a Batman Beyond game

The Arkham creator is back to focusing on the Dark Knight by the looks of things.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be touching a little bit on Rocksteady and what the famous Batman Arkham Trilogy developer may just be up to."
"It's funny, we always regard it as the Arkham Trilogy, even though there is technically four Arkham games with Arkham Origins, although granted, that's not necessarily like a Rocksteady thing.But anyway, Rocksteady had, let's say, a bit of a blip in its wider sort of plans with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League."
"I don't think the game was quite what many people were hoping.But it looks like they're going to get back on track, and it's good news because Suicide Squad would have cost this developer a huge amount of money and would have put them in a really precarious place, especially when you consider the sort of situation that Warner Brothers is in."
"In the midst of a major acquisition deal where anything could really happen to the many different parts of the Warner Brothers, let's say, wider machine.But anyway, the latest rumour, which is based on information gathered from things like job listings, suggests that Rocksteady could be back to working on specifically Batman, but not necessarily the Batman that you know from the recent sort of games that they've done."
"It'll be a Batman Beyond game, which for anyone who isn't aware of Batman Beyond, it's sort of like a futuristic Batman set in sort of like a more of a cyberpunk type looking Gotham.But anyway, let's dive on in.So yeah, rumour, Rocksteady is working on a Batman Beyond game, but it won't be a direct adaptation of the TV series, as rather it will be inspired by it and the story will build upon the arc of the universe."
"So following the massive flop of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, there have been occasional rumours that Rocksteady is ready to tackle a new Batman project, and there is even a job listing that supports this.More specifically, it appears they will be adapting the animated series Batman Beyond, and now new information has emerged claiming to confirm this, complete with a leaked image."
"The rumours suggest that Rocksteady was already working on such a project, but that it was shelved and restarted with a different focus.It is set to take place several years after Batman Arkham Knight, but is only loosely based on the Beyond universe, featuring a slightly less sci-fi aesthetic, while certain parts of Gotham still retain the classic gothic style."
"Batman himself, Bruce Wayne, is in the game as an older gentleman who has trained a new young talent named Terry McGinnis.This allows Rocksteady to explain why you must once again learn what Batman already knew in the Arkham trilogy."
"The beloved nemesis system has apparently been dusted off for this game, and the villain will be Derek Blight Powers.Three new images have leaked, and are that classically blurry way leaks used to be 15-20 years ago."
"As of this writing you can check them out here, I'm not going to share them on the GRTV news, if you want to watch them head to the news piece and click them there.As usual this is just a leak, it could be very well fabricated, but Rocksteady does seem to be working on a new Batman game beyond as a popular series that also makes it easy to design the story as a natural continuation of the Arkham saga, so it's not impossible at all that it's true."
"I actually think a Batman Beyond game is a really smart idea for them as well.Obviously people want more Batman, but you can't really build further on what they've done with the Arkham trilogy, because everyone knows what happens at the end of Arkham Knight at this point, so it's not exactly a good place to build more story on using that iteration of Bruce Wayne."
"Granted, if they wanted to do a fourth one based on that version of Batman and they just said, oh look someone else has a new villain here, Batman needs to come back, that's pretty much what happens with Batman in pretty much every story he's ever in.So it's not exactly, it would be an immensely wild thing to bring him back and continue the story despite the ending of Arkham Knight, or I guess the secret ending of Arkham Knight."
"But I do think this is a smart way to do it.It gives them a lot of room to be creative and try new things, because obviously the Beyond version of Batman is slightly different, he has more different powers in a way, and things that they've already played around with as well before."
"So if you've played the Suicide Squad game, some of the movement techniques that the characters have in that game will be similar to how this new Batman will operate, because obviously you've still got the cape system, but there's also these sort of boots that they have that it has."
"So I don't know, it's going to be interesting, so I think this is a good way to move forward for Rocksteady.And the thing that excites me is that they already have a sort of template that works that they can build upon."
"But now they're also looking to incorporate things that we haven't seen utilised in a good while, things that people are really passionate about, like the Nemesis system.Now as for how they're going to do that in the game, perhaps it'll just be to do with street thugs that sort of rise through the ranks and develop a sort of vendetta against Batman, I don't know."
"But either way, everything they've shown about it so far excites me.I like that they are not doing a direct adaptation of the show, that they're continuing their own story, because we don't need another adaptation of that, it's a great show, leave it at that."
"There's loads of other stories you can tell involving Batman, so I like that they're doing their own thing in that way.And I trust them to do it.Because if there's one thing you'd say about Suicide Squad, it did a lot wrong."
"But it also, you could still see the core brilliance of Rocksteady in that game.I think the big issue with Suicide Squad more than anything, was that it was a multiplayer game, it was that cooperative game, and everything was styled around that live service approach.But if you actually play the game and you go around Metropolis, the level design, it's all there."
"Everything that you know and love about Rocksteady, the bones, they're still there.They know how to make really compelling environments, so we should be able to expect them to do that once again with Gotham in this game.And the combat's still there as well, so all they need to do is build a good story around it, one that is single player focused, and it all ties together."
"I wouldn't be too worried about Rocksteady delivering something pretty special here.Will it be as good as the Arkham games were?Very very high bar to reach.But I wouldn't be worried about them getting back on track, because I do think that Suicide Squad was them being told to do something that they're not particularly set up to do."
"But anyway, it's interesting all the same.I think, and again we heard rumours about this a while back, and now it's resurfacing, so I don't know whether we'll get an announcement any time particularly soon.These types of games take a long time to make, so it could be a few years before they properly start to, well, it could be a couple of years until they start announcing it."
"Maybe they're further along than we expected.It's really difficult to tell when you're talking about a game that they were originally working on that they shelved and then they've picked back up.It could be in any state of development right now."
"But either way, it's on its way, so hopefully it won't be too long.Maybe we can start tentatively pencilling sort of like 2029 into our calendars for this game.It's exciting because we're, you know, the world needs more rock-steady single-player games I think."
"So yeah, exciting time, and as we know more, be sure to keep your posts, otherwise that's all the time that I have.But I will be back now tomorrow for the next GLT News of the Week.So until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday, and I'll see you all on the next one."