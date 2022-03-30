GRTV News - Lies of P sequel enters full-scale development, developer looking for new hire to generate AI art

Bit of good news bad news for fans of Lies of P.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the YG Game Reactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Game Reactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado today, we're talking YSFP, also I think I said YD Game Reactor Network, Yder Game Reactor Network, come on Alex. Anyway, a bit of a good news, a bit of a bad news maybe for people looking forward to the lives of P-SQL, is it seems that the developer Round8 Studio is looking for someone to generate AI art for it, but at the same time, publisher Neowiz has confirmed that the sequel is now in full scale development."
"So, what does that mean? Well, it's pretty obvious what the AI art person thingy means, they're looking for a way to speed up the processing or the generation of art instead of using traditional concept artists, they're getting someone in who's familiar with stable diffusion, mid-journey and all those sorts of programs in order to create art and feed it into the concurrent existing pipeline. Gee, if only they had an entire game that they'd already made and released with a massive expansion that they could base their work off of as well. It's just not heard of people. Jokes aside, I think this is going to prove to be quite a controversial thing because while we do see AI art, AI assets used in things like Crimson Desert and Claire Obscure Expedition 33, those are just two examples of quite big games that have used that sort of technology, it always does drum up quite a lot of controversy and people don't want to see AI art in their finished products."
"I think people are more open, potentially, considering the reception of Claire Obscure and Crimson Desert and the sales figures that those games got, I do think people are more open to the idea of AI having been used at some point in creation in the process to sort of as a consultant almost, I guess, when you're creating things like digital art. Personally, I don't love it in any aspect of game development, but I think that consumers as a whole are a bit more willing to accept that aspect of it. On the other side, as I say, the more positive side, Neowiz has confirmed that the game has passed its prototype phase and it's moved on to full-scale development. This is also known as the production phase, I think, in more Western audiences, but in any case, it basically means that the game is now being worked on fully, being created fully. They've probably got a vertical slice that they're creating at the minute as well to show off to people, or maybe they've done that already considering it's already past prototyping. But either way, Lives of P2 will still need some time in the oven, I think. The game entering production probably means that it's got a few years at least left before we see it come out. But then again, if you're speeding up things with AI, maybe that won't be the case and we'll see it sometime a bit sooner."
"On the other side, and just while I'm talking as well about Green News, we also saw that developer ShiftUp is saying that it's going to be publishing Stellar Blade 2 entirely on its own. It won't be relying on Sony like it did for the first game, which means that we probably won't see console exclusivity there, which is exciting for people because the Gooners will win again when Stellar Blade 2 comes out, and I think Stellar Blade 2 is actually meant to be coming out pretty sharp, actually. But yeah, let me know, does this make you overall less or more excited for Lives of P? What do you think about people hiring AI creators for their studios and games? I guess it means that AI kind of isn't taking your job away if you can get hired for prompting mid-journey? I don't know."
"Let me know what you think about it, because I don't know what I think about it, and I'll see you tomorrow for more GRT News. Goodbye."