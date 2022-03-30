GRTV News - Playground is banning Forza Horizon 6 exploiters for 8,000 years

Those who abuse the recent leak could be banned until the year 10,000.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Forza Horizon 6 again because this whole debacle about the game being released a little bit early has now caused Playground to take action and naturally they don't want people illegally playing their game. I would say they don't want people illegally playing their game regardless of when it is, you know, it doesn't matter whether it was before the game was officially launched or when the game had launched, so I'm not exactly surprised they're taking action like this against the folks who are abusing the mishap that was made but basically if you are illegally playing Forza Horizon 6 ahead of launch and you know you've taken advantage of the leak, Playground are going to ban you and they're not going to ban you for, you know, a couple of months or anything like that and you know it's not going to be even a couple of years, you're going to get banned until the year 10,000 so probably worth not playing Forza Horizon 6 for the next three days and just waiting until it launches unless you want to, you know, take on a ban that means you're never going to see the game. So anyway, let's dive on in, so yeah playing Forza Horizon 6 before the release could get you banned for 8,000 years, the leaked version of the game has prompted Playground Games and Microsoft to take countermeasures. So yeah, Forza Horizon 6 was accidentally leaked yesterday and people have shared images and videos confirming that the leak is genuine. Downloading it is, of course, illegal and Playground and Microsoft has announced that they will use the toughest measures at their disposal to punish those who download the leaked files. Via Reddit, in a now-deleted post, one person reports that his account was banned until the year 9999, specifically New Year's Day, so on January 1st in the year 10,000, he should be able to get back on track and play Xbox and Forza Horizon 6, though of course we don't know if back compatibility will still be available by then. On X, they explain the rules. We're taking strict enforcement action against any individuals found accessing this build, including franchise-wide and hardware bans. In short, it is possible to get started with Forza Horizon 6, but there is a risk that the ban will strike hard. If you really want to start playing, spend a few extra bucks on a more expensive version, you'll be able to jump in as early as May 17th. And there's the bit of information from Playground on the matter. Now, it doesn't really surprise me that Playground are taking action like this. I mean, again, for one thing, playing a game early, sometimes it happens, I mean, particularly in the past when digital games weren't as prominent. The physical games, if you pre-ordered one on Amazon or something, they come a few days early and you'd be able to hop in. And there'd be no law against it because you're not doing anything illegally. You're doing is putting a copy of a game you've bought in and it works. This isn't that. This is leaked files that have gone, well, that have hit the airwaves, shall we say, and people are abusing it. So it's within Microsoft and Playground's rights to take action against those abusing the system. And that's what they're doing. And again, the ban is pretty steep. It's pretty severe. 8,000 years or up to the year 10,000, just as we clock in to the 10th, the year 10,000, which by the way, I don't think many people, if we're still around by that time, I don't think many people are going to be logging on to Forza Horizon 6 on the year 10,000 when that's probably going to be one hell of a New Year's party. But yeah, the cool interesting thing is that if you do get banned, then you only have to wait for that long. It's not too far. It's 8,000 years away. It's perfectly doable. It's pretty much the entirety of human civilization, but again, it's doable. So yeah, as we know more about this, we're sure to keep you posted and updated. But the key thing to know is if you do take advantage of this Forza Horizon 6 leak, the chances are you're going to get punished and it's going to be really, really severe. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week."
"So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday. Take care, everyone."