GRTV News - A WWE event may have just told us when Gears of War: E-Day is releasing

Get ready for September?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though today, we're talking about Gears of War E-Day and WWE. No, these aren't two things that a 35 year old man with a massive beard and a massive belly might enjoy on the weekend, but they are potentially aligned for a big event later on this year and it might have just told us when we can expect Gears of War E-Day to release. Now, this is pure speculation, nothing officially confirmed, although something I guess has been officially confirmed in a way because Lucha Libre's promotion, Triple A, R, whatever you want to call it, has confirmed that they are doing a crossover event with WWE called Triple Mania, which is going to be hosted on two days, one on the 13th of September in New Mexico City and another one at an undisclosed location in the US on the 11th of September. Now, that in itself is exciting news for WWE fans, but what does it tell us about Gears of War E-Day? Well, the event is sponsored by Gears of War E-Day and if you notice anything about when sports sponsorships take place with something like particularly a video game or a film or any piece of media, it's usually out then so that they can say go watch it, go play it now. It's very rare, it's extremely rare and probably impossible that they don't have at least a date in mind. You know, for example, if you say, oh, we are sponsored by, because it's out right now, Mortal Kombat 2 in theatres on the 8th of May, you might say that the week beforehand or you might say that when it's already out so that people will be made aware while they're watching their sports programme. Therefore, a lot of people believe this means that Gears of War E-Day is lining up for a September launch date. That might be somewhere within the week of this Triple Mania event or this might be somewhere nearby. As I said, you wouldn't expect them to not have a release date slapped on if they are going to be sponsoring Triple Mania, specifically with Gears of War E-Day as well. It's not just a generic Xbox sponsorship and as we can see here in the video, at the end of the video, which I'll just skip to quickly because we don't really care about all the wrestling stuff, you can see at the bottom there that it's sponsored by Gears of War E-Day specifically. And so, yeah, I don't think really considering as well that GTA is meant to be coming out in November. We also have Fable to round out the year, allegedly, of this year and we have major, major other big hitters coming out later on in the year that Gears of War E-Day, it's slots that it could fill are slowly becoming quite limited. So, in that sense, I could see Gears of War E-Day making a lot of sense coming around in September. It's quite quiet at the minute. We know that Blood of Dawnwalker, for example, is coming out then, but Gears of War E-Day is a third person shooter. It's not really going to be in the same vein of people playing games. People playing Gears of War E-Day, I doubt, are going to be pulled away by Blood of Dawnwalker and the same for the vice versa. You know, people wanting to play Blood of Dawnwalker won't really be pulled away by Gears of War E-Day. So, they can probably co-exist in a month of September together."
"But anyway, let me know what you think about this. Do you think Gears of War E-Day will be releasing this September? We'll probably hear more about it in the next few weeks as we know that Gears of War E-Day is taking up a big part of Xbox's presence at Summer Games Fest. But otherwise, I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."