GRTV News - Forza Horizon 6 has leaked online

The game has been made accessible to dataminers and hackers earlier than expected.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we've got a rather quick one for you actually talking about a massive game that is kind of launching later this week, I say that because the launch is technically scheduled for early or mid next week but if you buy the premium edition of the game you can play it from this week, so does that technically mean that it launches this week? It's a grey area that I think one day we need to have a conversation about in regards to game launches, but either way it's Forza Horizon 6 in particular and the reason why we're talking about Forza Horizon 6 just on the cusp of its launch is down to the fact that the game has now reportedly leaked online, it seems to be that what has happened is that the files for the game have been pushed through and not had a restriction put on them, which means all of the files for the game are available out there earlier than expected, but anyway let's dive on in and take a look, so Forza Horizon 6 has reportedly leaked online, beware if you want to avoid spoilers but in the meantime we can treat you to the stunning launch trailer, we suspect it was human error but it appears that 155GB of data from Forza Horizon 6 has been leaked online, likely the entire game, a development that has been reported by Insider Gaming among others, the mistake lies in the fact that the data uploaded to Steam was not encrypted and was subsequently accessible to unscrupulous hackers and data miners, on a Reddit forum photographic evidence has been posted showing that the game is already accessible even though it is obviously illegal to download it, very unfortunate for Playground Games of course and especially for the employee who accidentally caused this, even though it's not a story heavy game we recommend keeping an eye out if you want to explore this digital Japan on your own, while waiting for the official release on May 19th, May 15th for those with the premium editions, we can at least come and foot you with the newly released launch trailer which you can find below."
"So yeah I'm not going to show the launch trailer if you want to find it, it's in your, well you can find it on your local game reta region, but yeah the game has leaked online and again it doesn't seem to be, this doesn't seem to be a case where Playground are on the receiving end of some undesirable behaviour shall we say, it seems like this one's a mistake on their own behalf, so again as Jonas puts the news piece there, if you are a little bit wary of spoilers for video games, not that a Horizon game is loaded with spoilers but if you are a little bit sort of wary of it, just take note that you might start seeing things pop up over the next couple of days in the lead up to the early access launch on May 15th, and again with the early access launch coming up, expect tons of Forza Horizon 6 coverage on your local game reta region, we have plenty of things in the pipeline."
"But yeah that's all the time that I have for today's GeoTV News, we'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so we'll catch you all on that one, take care everyone."