Corsair MM Glass Large (Quick Look) - Freedom From Friction

This immense mouse pad is made to be anti-slip, precise, and quiet, all while being made from a frictionless and agile material.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this one focusing on a mousepad.Yes, it happens quite rarely, but sometimes they are cool enough for us to at the very least offer a tiny glimpse of what they can do."
"But in terms of actual sort of specifications, it's obviously a mousepad, meaning there's a lot less to talk about.But it is still cool, this is called the Corsair MM Glass, and the reason why it's called the MM Glass is obviously this is made of glass."
"And there are some reasons why you would want to prefer a glass mousepad to something which is more fabric-based.Now, this, Corsair themselves describes as a minimalist pivot to a sort of premium glass market."
"Now, that means that if there's one thing that you're probably noticing is that this is a fancy mousepad which does not need power because there is no RGB.Maybe the era of RGB in everything is truly ending.At the very least, this is a much simpler thing because you don't have to use Corsair's own software to cycle through thousands of different lighting profiles in order to showcase your personality."
"This is for you who just want something which is high quality and gives you the minimal amount of friction possible.Now, this glass here is high-density tempered glass with a specialized micro-edged surface.You can tell once you get really close to it that it is micro-edged, but the point of the micro-edging is for a near zero initial friction."
"And that friction is obviously, there's a whole range of different types of movements that will create friction when you're moving a mouse over a surface.So there is the PTFE feet on the mouse itself.But there is also the way that your mousepad responds to those mouse movements."
"And again, if you're the type of person that wants to shave off every single millisecond, every gram of friction in order to perform better in select eSports heavy titles, well then you're looking for the very best.And there are, at the very least, reasons, arguments to be had why glass will give you less of the stuff that you don't like."
"Now this is the large version that is, I think, 450 by 400 millimeters.And as you can see, it's a four millimeter ultra-stable profile here.There is actually no need for a specialized standoff feet here.It's just one sticky surface right here."
"It's a silicone base, and that basically means that once you drop it, well then it's really hard.It's a slippery surface, but you can feel once it grips onto your desk, well then it stays there, which obviously what you're looking for."
"Because when it's this large, you're going to be moving much of your arm across it as well.Why it needs to be large though, if the DPI counts are high, I don't know.But I have heard that most pros actually play with quite low DPI on purpose, because it just means that it's their movements that creates the intention behind the character's movements."
"So be that as it may, I still think that it's cool, for one, that Corsair ditched RGB in order for a more serious performance profile on this.I believe this is 99 US dollars, and I don't quite know how that stacks up next to other glass trackpads."
"But at the very least, from what I'm seeing here, it is a cool one.See you on the next one."