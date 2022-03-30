Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro (Quick Look) - Wear Your Vibe

This smartwatch is designed to encourage an active life, featuring core design choices to accommodate such a lifestyle, all while having plenty of colourful and personalised elements.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.As you're watching this, we've already had the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro for a little while.We've actually collaborated with Huawei to make a couple of videos on it, showcasing both the hardware and the software, but I wouldn't want to cheat you out of just a regular old quick look here in the Quick Look Studio, so let us take a quick overview of what this is."
"Obviously, Huawei has been doing the rounds for years, making sure that people understand that even though they still have their difficulties using Google services for smartphones, they make smartwatches, and they make them pretty damn well.Through the Runner series, through their larger, really bad boy watches, to the smaller fitness-oriented square-ish smart fitness bands like this, they do these very well, and compared to how many features that are built into their own Harmony OS now, they also do them pretty cheaply as well."
"So the Fit 5 Pro will set you back just a fraction of what you would pay for a regular old Apple watch, and even just a Google Pixel watch or something like that, but it will offer you a lot, and a lot more in some respects as well.The one thing that they have achieved here is expanding the screen."
"So this is now a 1.82-inch AMOLED display, it will peak at around 1500 nits of brightness, meaning that it should be visible in all outdoor conditions.It's a 480 by 408 resolution screen at 347 PPI, meaning that it is both dense and it will basically see you out in a bunch of different scenarios, so be that just checking regular notifications, planning a route in the fitness suite, or just engaging with it in a number of different ways."
"It is, as you can probably tell from this very shiny frame here, it's a titanium alloy frame which is rated at 10 atmospheres of water resistance, meaning that this is not just splash-proof or waterproof, this will survive the lot, basically.Below here, we have the brand new TruScene 6.5 rate heart rate sensor with ECG and artillery stiffness detection, basically a sensor hub, meaning that this will do a whole host of different types of censoring on your body when you are working out or just whether or not you are fit for fight, basically."
"So the whole area of wellness detection that you would find in competing smartwatches for a lot more, they are here and Huawei seems to be taking it very, very seriously.What they're also taking seriously is connectivity, it's a dual-band 5-system GNSS for precision mapping, there's Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC for global payments, which is great, and all of this is achieved with what is, I think, promoted to be 14 days of maximum battery life."
"And Huawei even commits to, let's say, a heavy usage pattern, that will take you 8 straight days.Now, an Apple Watch Ultra will probably take you a day and a half, maybe two if you're really careful with it, so that is really interesting as well."
"There's over 120 workout modes, there's a dedicated running mode now, which has running form analysis giving more detailed feedback about the nature of your workout, and it uses an integrated 6-axis IMU as well for just increased censoring when you're out and about.That is paired with this brand new, really nice, high-quality band, which sits on these lugs here."
"Obviously, the one thing that I do think I see here is that this looks like a proprietary lug system, meaning that you can't just buy your regular old bands from, say, Amazon or another third-party platform, this has to go through Huawei themselves.Be that as it may, for, I think, half the price of an Apple Watch, you do get a whole host of different features here, and this works flawlessly on Android and iOS as well."
"So, for much more on the Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro, well, you're already in the right place.That's Game Rector, see you on the next one."