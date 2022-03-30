GRTV News - Nintendo confirms Switch 2 price rise, set to take effect in September

We feared it, and in September, it'll be here.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, for more gaming news, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, I think I stumbled over saying news and reviews there, but we have it all, as you know. Unfortunately today we're talking about the Nintendo Switch 2 price hike which has been officially confirmed by Nintendo in their latest financial earnings report. We got two big financial earnings reports today from Sony and from Nintendo regarding all of their gaming goodness and while there was a lot of good news for Nintendo in terms of the Nintendo Switch 2 still outperforming the Nintendo Switch in terms of sales at the time since its launch and the Nintendo Switch 2 having sold a lot of games in the past quarter, you know Pokemon Palkopia has been a massive success, Tomodachi Life, Living the Dream has been a massive success and the FireRed and LeafGreen re-releases, sorry because they're not remakes or remasters even, but they've still been huge, huge, huge successes for Nintendo selling millions of copies each. However, as I say, the one downside of this is that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to go up in price by about $50 or €30. We don't actually have the figures for what it'll be in the UK yet, but I'd imagine it'll be something similar to around £30, just the way that the currency works over there, but it's up by about 10,000 yen as well which is a loss of money. In any case though, this is something that we've probably been expecting for a while considering the RAM shortages that are out there right now. It's believed that in some cases the Nintendo Switch 2 was being sold for a loss almost and the pressure was building amongst shareholders and company executives for a price hike, as we've seen with Xbox and Playstation also increasing the prices of their consoles due to these ongoing worldwide financial things, circumstances, that's the word. In any case, they have apologised, they said we sincerely apologise for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders. We deeply appreciate your understanding. It's also noted as well that these changes won't take place until the 1st of September, at least in the United States, Canada and Europe. So if you are looking to get a Nintendo Switch 2, it's probably worth getting one now because you could save yourself around $50, that is if you don't mind the fact that it won't come with any sort of bundles or anything like that, unless of course you want one of the bundles that's currently available. But yeah, apart from that there's nothing really else to talk about in terms of the actual price hike itself. As I say, we've got a bit of time before it comes into effect, about 3 months really, 3 or 4 months, so you've got plenty of time to think about whether you actually want to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 before it goes up by, as I say, $50.30 Euros or 10,000 Yen, also 50 Canadian Dollars I think as well, which is a bit of a win for the Canadians because I know that their Dollars are worth less than American Dollars. Otherwise yeah, let me know, is this going to tempt you to finally buy a Switch 2? Are you disappointed by the fact that this price hike is happening?Let me know and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."