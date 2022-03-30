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Mortal Kombat 2

Who should Kitana and Jade fight in the next Mortal Kombat movie?

We asked the actresses behind each character, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle.

GR Misc

What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?

What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing

Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?

How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
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Mixtape - Launch Trailer

Mixtape - Launch Trailer
Forza Horizon 6 - Official Launch Trailer

Forza Horizon 6 - Official Launch Trailer
Star Fox - Prologue

Star Fox - Prologue
Path of Exile 2: Return of the Ancients - Official Trailer

Path of Exile 2: Return of the Ancients - Official Trailer
Resident Evil Requiem - Leon Must Die Forever

Resident Evil Requiem - Leon Must Die Forever
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Adeptus Mechanicus Faction Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Adeptus Mechanicus Faction Trailer
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Launch Trailer (PS5)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Tour de France 2026 - Overview Trailer (PS5)

Tour de France 2026 - Overview Trailer (PS5)
World of Warships: Legends now in Game Pass!

World of Warships: Legends now in Game Pass!
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Gameplay Showcase

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Gameplay Showcase
Age of Empires IV: Yue Fei's Legacy

Age of Empires IV: Yue Fei's Legacy
Two Point Museum: Arty-Facts - Launch Trailer

Two Point Museum: Arty-Facts - Launch Trailer
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