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Videos
Django Unchained
R.M. Guera didn’t watch Django Unchained before creating his comic book adaptation
The comic veteran spoke about creating the project.
Published 2026-05-08 15:10
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GR Misc
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Directive 8020 - Press Kit Unboxing
on the 5th of May 2026 at 23:59
How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
on the 5th of May 2026 at 15:50
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
on the 16th of April 2026 at 08:00
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 12:24
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
on the 26th of March 2026 at 11:53
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
on the 24th of March 2026 at 11:32
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
on the 23rd of March 2026 at 14:58
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
on the 20th of March 2026 at 07:00
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
on the 18th of March 2026 at 10:30
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
on the 10th of March 2026 at 09:23
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
on the 6th of March 2026 at 12:02
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Videos
Invincible VS - Livestream Replay
on the 8th of May 2026 at 16:31
Huawei Watch Fit 5 Pro (Quick Look) - Wear Your Vibe
on the 8th of May 2026 at 16:24
GRTV News - Nintendo confirms Switch 2 price rise, set to take effect in September
on the 8th of May 2026 at 15:55
GRTV News - Tons of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Part 3 information leaks
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:55
GRTV News - Bioshock 4 development "wasted a lot of time"
on the 7th of May 2026 at 12:49
GRTV News - Star Fox announced for Nintendo Switch 2
on the 7th of May 2026 at 07:55
Saros - Livestream Replay
on the 6th of May 2026 at 18:02
Outworld Royalty - Mortal Kombat 2 Interview with Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle
on the 6th of May 2026 at 17:00
Vicious Villains and Fearless Heroes - Mortal Kombat 2 Interview with Martyn Ford, Mehcad Brooks, and Lewis Tan
on the 6th of May 2026 at 17:00
San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 - Fernando Piquer Interview
on the 6th of May 2026 at 16:39
GRTV News - Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced fixes the game's worst mission type
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:22
What is your favourite costume? And do you identify all the anime and video game characters in the reel?
on the 6th of May 2026 at 14:12
More
Movie Trailers
Minions & Monsters - Final Trailer
on the 8th of May 2026 at 09:08
Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness - Official Tease (HBO Max)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:50
Cape Fear - Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:50
Untold UK: Jamie Vardy - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:50
Devil May Cry: Season 2 - See U in Hell (Netflix)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:49
Survival of the Thickest: The Final Season - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:49
I Will Find You - Official Teaser (Netflix)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:49
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 7th of May 2026 at 06:52
Elle - Official Teaser (Prime Video)
on the 7th of May 2026 at 06:51
Josh Johnson: Symphony - Official Trailer (HBO Max)
on the 7th of May 2026 at 06:51
Propeller One-Way Night Coach - Official Trailer (Apple TV)
on the 7th of May 2026 at 06:51
Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano - Official Trailer (Netflix)
on the 6th of May 2026 at 07:28
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Trailers
Star Fox - Prologue
on the 8th of May 2026 at 17:24
Path of Exile 2: Return of the Ancients - Official Trailer
on the 8th of May 2026 at 11:20
Resident Evil Requiem - Leon Must Die Forever
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Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Adeptus Mechanicus Faction Trailer
on the 8th of May 2026 at 09:43
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - Launch Trailer (PS5)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:42
Tour de France 2026 - Overview Trailer (PS5)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:42
World of Warships: Legends now in Game Pass!
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:35
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu - Gameplay Showcase
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:34
Age of Empires IV: Yue Fei's Legacy
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:34
Two Point Museum: Arty-Facts - Launch Trailer
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:25
Hollowbody - Release Date Trailer (PS5)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:25
The Sinking City 2 - Extended Gameplay Trailer (PS5)
on the 8th of May 2026 at 07:25
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Events
Roborock showcase 2025
on the 19th of September 2025 at 08:07
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part III
on the 30th of May 2025 at 10:09
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part II
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:25
Hideo Kojima & Fatih Akin - Marché du Film Cannes Next Panel 2025 - Gamereactor Cut Part I
on the 30th of May 2025 at 09:17
Cannes Film Festival - Thoughts & Impressions by the Marina
on the 23rd of May 2025 at 08:12
Nintendo Switch 2 Premiere - Paris Event Recap
on the 4th of April 2025 at 13:41
Club JBL London - A quick overview on the 2025 lineup
on the 20th of March 2025 at 16:08
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
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