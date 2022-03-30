GRTV News - Tons of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Part 3 information leaks

Do we now know the game's name, release date, and extra information?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be touching a little bit on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, because a bunch of leaked information has come out about the game, suggesting that we now know its official title, its sort of planned release window, and a bunch of bits of additional information in regards to what it could offer."
"Now, I think many of the people who have been following this game or the series, Remake Trilogy, they probably have an idea as to when it should be coming. You know, Final Fantasy VII Remake dropped in 2020, Rebirth is 2024, so you'd have to say there's going to be a four year gap between each instalment. And if that's the case, then you'd have to say that this third part is probably going to be set for 2028. And as for what it's going to offer, well again, these are all the things that we're not too sure about. Will Queen's Blood be back? I can't remember the name of the little minifigure game."
"Will that be back? What other characters are going to be playable in the game? I have to know in the ending of Rebirth. What's the actual title going to be? These are all question marks that we're starting to get answers for, so let's hop on in.So yes, rumour, Final Fantasy VII Part 3 title reveal and release dates leaked. The conclusion to Square Enix's trilogy is set to make its return in early 2027. So yeah, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the third and final instalment of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy. Since the February 2024 release of the second instalment, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, many have speculated on how Naoki Hamaguchi and Tetsuya Nomura will bring their grand project to a close, having updated, modernised and perhaps evolved one of the most recognisable and beloved titles in the history of video games."
"All eyes were on this year, in any case, as a preview to prepare us for a possible release in 2027, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the original game's launch. And now it seems we have a reliable source that would confirm this idea. The ResaEra forum, deleted but copied and pasted on Reddit, has shared a post by a user who claims to have knowledge of the final title of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3, its announcement due this summer and its release date, supposedly scheduled for February 2027."
"The source does not reveal their origin, attributing the leak to contacts on the Square Enix marketing team and a summer game fest where the announcement would presumably also be made this summer.Let's go through the key points one by one. The main point is the title, Final Fantasy VII Return, a fitting title which seems to align with the current narrative of the Remake Trilogy."
"I've always liked the idea of going with Reunion or something like that, well you can't really do Requiem anymore because Capcom kind of nabbed that with Resident Evil, but I think Return's a bit, in a way, a little bit boring. But anyway, alluding to a restoration of the order now disrupted by Sephiroth, the release is set for February 2027, which I think is actually rather soon, if anything."
"Especially because, A, the game hasn't been announced, and B, you're probably going to see a fair few games abdicating the autumn window this year and heading for that sort of, let's say, spring window in 2027 to avoid Grand Theft Auto. So I think it could be quite packed then, quite busy, and maybe, maybe Square Enix will avoid it a little bit. So I'm not too sure about that, but it could happen."
"Rebirth was released on the 24th of February and the original Final Fantasy VII was released in Japan on the 31st of January 1997. Some dates couldn't be more fitting to lend a festive air to this release, which sounds like a farewell. Part 3 or Return is set to feature three new playable characters, although some have appeared previously. We're talking about Vincent, Cid, and a new character, previously unseen in the original story. There is also talk of a new combat system called Active Turn Action, and the largest game map in the entire series, more than double the size of Rebirth."
"Now that sounds mad to me, because Rebirth is an enormous game that takes a lot of time to go through all of it, and if this third part is going to be twice as big, you'd have to say that means that the games are going to be twice as big, which means you're going to have to sink a huge amount of time into it to see the credits roll. But anyway, yeah, we imagine this is to make the most of the journey on Cid's highwind. Likewise, it seems this story will take on even greater importance in this instalment, and the leaker hints at more than double the number of cutscenes compared to Rebirth."
"Of course, all this must be taken with a pinch of salt at the moment, although it aligns with much of what Hamaguchi has been hinting at over the years of Part 3's development. In any case, the reveal at the Summer Game Fest is exactly one month away, so we'll be keeping an eye out to see if we can confirm all of this in a few weeks' time. Do you like the title of Final Fantasy VII Return? What do you think of the new gameplay features and the addition of a new character in this final instalment?So yeah, a lot of information there. The only thing you would say that goes in favour of all this bits of information, rumoured information, is that these games are kind of all similar in the way that they're fundamentally put together. So they created the foundation with Remake, they expanded on it with Rebirth and made it really suit the current gen platform, and now all they have to do is take what they've already got and just build new content around it. It's less about refining an engine at this point and doing all the hard technical stuff behind the scenes, it's about simply really producing the content that you want to produce. So when you look at it and say, if there's going to be twice as many cutscenes, there's going to be twice as large a map and stuff like that, you go, how on earth are they going to do all that in the three years or whatever it is, four years since production probably started? Because you'd have to assume that production probably didn't kick off until Rebirth was firmly out the door, so at the very least early production might have kicked off in late 2023 or something like that. How are they going to get all that turned around in less than four years really? It seems a bit ambitious, but again, it's not like they have to restart from scratch each time, there's a template they can lean on and build from. So I think it's doable definitely, and all this stuff is really exciting. It kind of terrifies me in a way, because again, I thought Remake was a really well put together game and I think they had the length and the scope of it quite well put together. I think Rebirth was a little bit too big honestly, I think it was a game that felt a little bit bloated at times, and if this game is going to be perhaps twice as big, it terrifies me a little bit, because the commitment that's going to be required to reach the credits of that game is going to be rather intense. But again, we don't know any of this is certain yet, it's all rumoured information, so the next step is just waiting for Summer Game Fest, seeing whether there's going to be an official announcement of this game at that show, and if there is, then we can start looking at this further and saying, how can we start dispelling the next slate of rumours. But anyway, that's all the time that I have, so thank you all for joining me, I'll be back now on Monday for the next GRC video, so I hope you enjoy your Friday and enjoy your weekend, and I'll see you all on the other side."