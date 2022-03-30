Take-Two's CEO reflects on the development of the missing sequel.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"So what we're going to do today is talk about Bioshock 4, we don't have any sort of major announcements from it but we do have a bit of reflection by Take-Two CEO Strav Selnick.So if you're not aware, Take-Two is the publishing company behind not only Grand Theft Auto 6's developer Rockstar but they're also behind things like the 2K games, they're also behind Firaxis for Civilization and they're behind the upcoming Bioshock 4."
"It's been about 13 years since we last saw Bioshock come to get a new, entirely new game with Bioshock Infinite and while that was a very well received and is still quite a beloved first person shooter, we're no closer to getting Bioshock 4 and so Strav Selnick was sort of reflecting a bit on that in an interview with Gamefile corroborated on by GamesRadarPlus."
"Oh my god, you can tell I'm a bit ill today.But in any case, Selnick said that he was quote, deeply disappointed with the delays that we've seen for Bioshock 4 and he said, I think we in retrospect wasted a lot of time and money chasing down some creative alleys that turned out to be dead ends."
"With big team activities you can't necessarily tell how long it's going to be, how it's going to be until it all comes together or begins to come together and that can take a while and can be very costly.So as I write at the bottom there as well, the last time we've sort of seen anything from Bioshock 4 officially, by the way it was a very long time ago, but unofficially we've had some leaks at the end of last year that appeared to show the game's potential setting, protagonist and villain."
"The problem with that is that obviously we don't know if that was an old build because it seems that Selnick is alluding to the fact here that we've had multiple versions of Bioshock 4 that have not seen the light of day and the team has been working on the game on and off for a long time."
"Recently we did also hear that Rod Ferguson, Diablo 4's, or Blizzard's former boss of Diablo has been stepping in to take over after about 80 people were laid off at the Bioshock 4 developer so we'll have to see if that produces anything.Again, right now you'd imagine that Take 2's focus and only real major focus is on Grand Theft Auto 6, you wouldn't really want Bioshock 4 even trying to steal any of the thunder from that, but after that I think one of the big games that people will be talking about that we've not seen is the Bioshock 4, considering it's up there with Beyond Good and Evil 2 for one of the games that we've seen confirmed and just never had anything else updated on it."
"But yeah, as I say, right now I think the main game that people haven't seen for over a decade and have wanted to see for over a decade is Grand Theft Auto 6 and that'll be Take 2's main priority because they are publishing it, if it makes it to the release date.Are you excited for Bioshock 4?Do you think it'll meet expectations that people have set up after over a decade since Bioshock opened up?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."
"Goodbye!"