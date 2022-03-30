GRTV News - Star Fox announced for Nintendo Switch 2

The remake of Star Fox 64 will launch in June.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the events that happened overnight, you probably, or you might not be familiar with what's happened at this point, you never know because they announced in Nintendo Direct 15 minutes before it happened, and the show happened at, well, about 11pm BST, midnight in Central European time, where they officially, finally, dished the details on the long rumoured return of Star Fox, now particularly this Direct talked about a remake of Star Fox 64, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2 systems, and it will be here within the next couple of months, the release date is set for late June, so it gives us something to be excited about in late June because right now it's rather dire, but anyway we've got a few different bits of information about the game so let's hop on in, so yeah Star Fox 64 remake is releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25th and the visual design is crazy, Star Fox launches on June 25th as a remake of the N64 game, Star Fox is releasing on June 25th a remake of Star Fox 64 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, that's the official title, the game levels remain the same as in the 1997 Nintendo 64 game, including the alternative routes during the short but super replayable campaign, but everything else has been changed to give it a modern and realistic look, the graphics see huge improvements, light years from the last time we saw a Star Fox on the Wii U in Star Fox Zero just 10 years ago, but by far the most striking feature is the character design, it's far from what we've seen in other games and much more realistic, closely resembling the original puppets used to produce the first game of the series back in 1993, the game's campaign doesn't add new levels that we know of but it has new cutscenes, mission briefings with interactions between characters, another new feature is co-op multiplayer with one player using the joycon to move the R-Wing and another aiming using the joycon in mouse mode to aim and shoot, Nintendo like doing that, having one person control something and the other person aim, but anyway if you like the classic control you can use the Nintendo 64 controller for Nintendo Switch Online, also a new challenge mode allows you to repeat the levels for special challenges on normal or expert difficulties while the revamped battle mode returns, local and online multiplayer, a 4v4 mode with Star Fox team Fox, Falco, Peppy and Slippy vs Star Wolf, Pigma, Wolf, Pigma, Leon and Andrew in 3 maps with added missions, among the new CGI missions, the new objectives in both multiplayer and on each planet and the new control and interaction features for now what is probably having the greatest fan service impact belongs to the first group, a brand new prologue dedicated to James McCloud depicting the former Star Fox squadron's first foray into the domains of the supposedly vanished Dr Andros on Venom, Pigma Dengar's betrayal and Fox's father downfall while giving a final assignment for Pepe hair."
"I'm going to skip over this because this is an updated story and this was the original story talking about the Direct that was announced, but yeah this is Star Fox, well it's what's called Star Fox, it's a remake of Star Fox 64.Exciting especially for fans of Star Fox who have been sort of clamouring for any form of Star Fox content for a long long while, it does annoy me a little bit that Nintendo announced it the way they did, I appreciate that Nintendo likes to do secrets and surprises and stuff like that but announcing a Nintendo Direct 15 minutes before it's going to happen and then hosting it at a time when you'd have to assume the majority of Europeans simply are not going to tune in, it's a somewhat bizarre choice from Nintendo, in fact you'd have to say that by hosting a show when they did it was geared towards sort of the American and South American audience and then the Japanese and East Asian audience in Australia because there'd be a lot of people in this sort of time zone from sort of the UK BST time zone all the way to Eastern Europe and that includes obviously the African time zones, a lot of people in that portion of the world that will not have tuned into this show live, not because of how late it was, it's not that it happened so late, it's just that they didn't tell anyone it was happening and then obviously it was late, so I don't know why they didn't just put an announcement out at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, hey guys we're hosting a Star Fox Nintendo Direct this afternoon or this evening, tune in at 11pm and then people would know it's coming but instead they just like dropped it at the last minute, I don't like it, it annoys me that Nintendo do things like this, same with the Nintendo Today stuff, I loathe that they just drop random important announcements on an app that you get, like you just have to get a notification on your phone, I think it's just a ridiculous way to do it but still the announcement itself was pretty cool, new Star Fox or a returning Star Fox project finally, this does beg the question then, if the recent slate of rumours hold additional credence, if this game is real and the Star Fox remake is coming, can we expect the rumoured additional Star Fox, can we expect the Ocarina of Time remake to happen, all these different things, so we'll have to stay tuned for more on this but the key thing to know is that Star Fox 64 is being remade for Nintendo Switch 2, it's regarded as simply Star Fox and it'll be launching on June 25th, so stay tuned for more and yeah otherwise I'll be back now tomorrow for the final or my final GRT News of the Week, so see you then."