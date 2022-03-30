GRTV News - Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced fixes the game's worst mission type

We've got some major gameplay changes for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always here on TV Afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more. Without further ado though today, we're talking about Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag Resync. Now today has been a pretty light news day or at least as far as the morning's gone and I'm sure something will happen this evening will be massive and Ben will take over giving us something incredible for the morning. In any case, Assassin's Creed Black Flag is getting a massive amount of gameplay updates as Ubisoft has revealed recently in a lengthy blog post, namely a few key changes to stealth, to parkour and to combat. So combat I'll start with first because it seems like it's going to be quite different from what it was. So Assassin's Creed Black Flag was one of the last games to use the classic counter insta-kill combat that people claimed to love but complained about at the time that was too easy so we ended up with the RPG numbers based combat that we still have today in games like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Sword and Fort and Odyssey and things like that. But anyway, the combat is being changed where it's sort of a mix of the two. It's going to be long, it's going to take a longer time to kill in combat but at the same time you still have a lot of ways to instantly kill your enemies. There's instant parry counters, there's hidden blade kills, there's loads of different stuff that you can use and yet if you start to become a bit repetitive in your strategy, the creative director Paul Fu says that you'll be countered by the AI in that aspect which is quite interesting and we'll have to see how much that actually comes into play in the game because I personally don't mind Assassin's Creed combat being that easy. I don't think the game has ever really been one where you felt like you necessarily needed to feel like fighting a bunch of guards was a major task. So at the same time I think that it's interesting to see this sort of mid-road shift of the combat and if this is something that people really, really like which we'll only know for sure in July, but if it is something that people like then we could see it perhaps pushed to other games and we could see an abandonment of both the really old school style and the new school style because neither of those seem to be the perfect match of what everyone wants for Assassin's Creed. Looking at parkour, it seems that parkour is just going to be a bit more fine-tuned. It's still going to be quite similar to how it was. There's still going to be the free parkour options that there was in the first game, in the original game rather sorry, but there's going to be a lot of changes in terms of allowing you to just feel a bit more dynamic in your movements. Where we see a lot of changes is actually with stealth, particularly in the trailing and eavesdropping missions."
"You can see in the headline of this news piece that I've said that those are the worst missions from Assassin's Creed Black Flag and they were the worst missions I would say in Assassin's Creed just in general. Trailing, eavesdropping, when they became repetitive they were really, really annoying and yet there's apparently a lot of big changes now to make it so that even if you lose a target and get sidetracked you can still complete a mission. Now I don't know if that makes them entirely mundane but at the very least it might stop us from getting overly frustrated when we play those missions. Also for stealth there's now a permanent crouch button which is going to be much appreciated for those who really want to put the Assassin in Assassin's Creed. Assassin's Creed Black Flag recently comes out on the 9th of July."
"Are you going to be playing it? Are you excited by these changes? Do you want just the same game with a bit of a re-skin? Let me know all that and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."