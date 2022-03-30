GRTV News - Gaming Copilot for Xbox has been cancelled

The feature has been pulled before it ever made its debut.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Xbox. A few different changes have been made in regards to the management decisions of Xbox, a few different leaders have been added to the executive team, but also some changes have been made in regards to what Xbox is looking to offer in the future including more retcons of previous decisions made by the former leadership of Xbox. So there was these plans to bring co-pilot to Xbox as a sort of a complementary way to give gamers an opportunity to use AI to their advantage. We're seeing it with lots of different people using it, I think Razer have an AI companion that can help you with your video gaming."
"So yeah, Asha Sharma cancels gaming co-pilot for Xbox before it even launched and she reveals that she has also promoted leaders who help build Xbox which could hopefully mean a more passionate team going forward. The still relatively new head of Xbox, Asha Sharma has been on the job for just over two months and is already shaking up the organisation in a big way, often in a manner that has been well received by fans. And now she's at it again with a move that we think very few will object to. Through social media she has announced that she is restructuring the Xbox team and has promoted leaders who help build Xbox while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. We don't know if this has any connection to the meeting with Xbox creator Seamus Blackley which we reported on the other day but it certainly seems like there will be more passionate Xbox employees moving forward. Sharma also writes that you'll see us begin to retire features that don't align with where we're headed and specifically mentions that she will stop development of co-pilot on console."
"As recently as the first half of March, shortly after Phil Spencer stepped down, Microsoft announced the gaming co-pilot feature which was intended to be a sort of digital sidekick while you play. The idea was that you could get AI assistants in, for example Elden Ring or help finding something in Resident Evil Requiem. Now it's clear that the concept is being scrapped before it even got off the ground. Anyone who was worried that former AI chief Asha Sharma would flood Xbox with AI seems to have been way off the mark. As you'll notice, she also writes, begin to retire. So it sounds like this is the first Xbox feature she's scrapping but not necessarily the last."
"Now to build on this, we do know some of the executive roles that have been filled. Many of them are from AI teams from Microsoft which is... You know, Asha Sharma's made a lot of good decisions so I don't want to say it's concerning. But when you see so many AI people coming into Xbox, you do start begging the question as to what's going on a little bit."
"But I do think this move particularly with scrapping the co-pilot thing is a very smart move. I think that it's for the benefit of players and for the Xbox fans and I think it's for the benefit of the platform as a whole because I don't think we really needed it ever. AI is a brilliant tool for a lot of different reasons and it has such a bright future ahead of it in the ways that it can be utilised. But not by taking away some of the creativity and the core decision making and agency that people have. That's what this is looking to do. Games aren't supposed to be incredibly easy. They're supposed to give you that little bit of challenge and ask you to jump over hurdles and push you. That's what the idea of them are. And if you want the help you can go out and find it but what you don't need is a constant hint system that just answers every question you ever might have. There needs to be that level of taking a step-by-step approach and tackling the situation at hand. So I think this is a terrible idea to ever put or to ever think about bringing a co-pilot feature or a co-pilot companion to help with playing video games. So I'm glad that it's going away but I can't imagine though that Microsoft bringing Ashish Sharma over and Xbox or Microsoft bringing over all these other AI ex-employees and putting them in the Xbox team and then saying that they're completely done with AI's venture into Xbox. There will be more AI stuff. I think it'll perhaps just be used in a different way. Hopefully in a way that benefits consumers. Maybe by really, really tripling down on backwards compatibility or something."
"But again, as we know more about this be sure to get your posting updated but otherwise that's all the time that I have. I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday and I'll see you on the next one."