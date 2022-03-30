GRTV News - Take-Two CEO explains why Grand Theft Auto VI won't come to PC at launch

PC players will wait a while longer for the most anticipated game ever.
"Hi there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you, GLTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.We're talking Grand Theft Auto 6, ever heard of it?Just jokes aside, obviously, every time this game comes up we kind of have to talk about it and recently Take-Two's CEO, so Take-Two being the publisher of Grand Theft Auto 6, the CEO of that, Strauss Zelnick, has spoken with Drayson Schreier of Bloomberg and we got some interesting details about the sort of financial side of things."
"Obviously because Zelnick doesn't work at Rockstar and he only sees things from a sort of sideline perspective I would say, I think he said that himself in the interview rather than being on the front lines, he doesn't get the full on details of things like how the game is built, how it's going to work, things like that and Rockstar is as always dead silent until they're ready to release a new trailer or something like that."
"But in any case, today we're talking specifically the PC launch of the game which you've probably noticed if you're a PC player, isn't going to be coming out until probably early to mid 2027 at the earliest if GTA 6 does hit its launch date of November 19th, 2026.And while this is probably going to disappoint a lot of players, it seems that Rockstar isn't going to change its tact on that and Strauss Zelnick has sort of said that Rockstar always starts on a console because I think with regard to a release like that you're judged by serving the core, like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best you kind of don't hit your other consumers."
"So essentially he's saying that because GTA has always launched on console first and Red Dead as well and other Rockstar games then it's going to be like that again with Grand Theft Auto 6. I mean it didn't really harm the GTA 5 sales to have it on PlayStation and Xbox first. Granted, as Zelnick says himself, back in that day PC accounted for a lot less of the total sales of the game like Grand Theft Auto but then again if the game doesn't necessarily sell as well when it hits that console launch it's still going to probably sell amazingly well when it comes to PC later down the line and so long as it doesn't sell, you know, doesn't undersell itself I can't imagine it not getting any sort of port later down the line or probably another port for the next generation of consoles they'll be apparently coming out around 2028 time."
"In the same interview Zelnick, as I said, sort of mentioned about the finances and it seems that selling around 10 million copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 would be considered a disaster which isn't going to be news to anyone unless you're sort of wondering about this game as it's selling as well as other games that have released within the past two or three years that have been considered, you know, top tier sellers. Again, something like Claire Obscure Expedition 33, the most lauded game of 2025 has only sold to date around 8 million units. I say only because compared to a game like Grand Theft Auto that is a paltry amount. They would be looking at potentially sales of 25 million units on day one alone which is going to be record setting and record breaking. This might be the most anticipated game of all time and Rockstar understands the pressure is very very high. We're yet to see if this game is going to be coming out on November 19th 2026 but that's the current date and hopefully soon we'll hear more marketing wise. Are you waiting to buy Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC? Will you buy it twice? Will you just buy it on console and let that be that? Will you not buy it at all? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GFTV news. Goodbye!"