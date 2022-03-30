HyperX OMEN 15: Intel-enabled Gaming for All Players, Everywhere (Sponsored)

Designed to be a versatile and powerful device that is ideal for gamers of all kinds, we've been putting the HyperX OMEN 15 to the test so you know what to expect.
"This is the HyperX OMEN 15, a laptop that is made for all gamers and designed to encourage play. Packed with some of the latest and most powerful components on the market including up to a 14th generation Intel Core processor, this device is the ultimate expression of gaming glory and we know as we've been putting it to the test so you can be sure of what to expect. Packed with the latest components including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU, the HyperX OMEN 15 is designed to be your ticket to high-quality PC gaming on the go. Boasting a new 15.3 inch display delivering 2.5k visuals and up to 180 Hertz refresh rate, it's this pairing that enables the HyperX OMEN 15 to be your go-to gaming companion. Whether you're traveling and searching for a productivity companion or settling down to further explore Pywel in Crimson Desert, the HyperX OMEN 15 can handle it all."
"With a sleek all-black chassis and a premium build quality that commands the attention of anyone in the room, the HyperX OMEN 15 is a spotlight stealer anywhere it goes. The aforementioned display leaves you spellbound, the lightweight design and compact body ensures you never feel burdened and the upgradable storage solution leaves you room for expansion should you require it in the future. Customizable, capable and cool, the HyperX OMEN 15 can do it all."
"We know that modern games can ask a lot from a computer which is why the incorporation of OMEN AI in the HyperX OMEN 15 is worth highlighting. Yes AI, the buzzword you've been taught to fear, but in this case it arrives in the form of a software tool that takes the stress out of optimization by providing a personalized solution to each and every game you play. It's the one-stop, one-click solution to settings troubleshooting and an ideal ally for all players everywhere. Believe us when we say this is AI utilized correctly."
"Computers can be challenging to get your head around so for the HyperX OMEN 15 to be a device for all players everywhere it needs to be accessibly put together.Thankfully the HyperX OMEN 15 handles this with class and ease serving up a seamless and easy startup process combined with built-in software and tools making customization ever more straightforward. With the OMEN Gaming Hub software you can play around with all manner of settings and even access the aforementioned OMEN AI technology all in one simple and clear location. An eye-catching piece of technology while still being highly portable, this gadget is the perfect companion whether you're at home or on the go. And the best news you can secure a HyperX OMEN 15 for yourself today. So what are you waiting for?"