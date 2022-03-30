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Mortal Kombat 2

How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?

Ed Boon thinks there is material for plenty of additional chapters.

GR Misc

How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?

How many more Mortal Kombat movies could be made?
Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing

Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Special Briefcase Unboxing
Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee GT5 Max Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing

Navee ST5 Pro Urban Electric Scooter - Unboxing
Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing

Kiwi Ears Ardor Headphones - Unboxing
Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing

Oniverse Polaris Gaming Headset - Unboxing
Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing

Nothing (R) Phone (4a) Pro - Unboxing
Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing

Corsair Vanguard Air 99 - Unboxing
Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing

Elgato Wave XLR - Unboxing
Motorola Siganture - Unboxing

Motorola Siganture - Unboxing
OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing

OneOdio Focus A1 Pro - Unboxing
Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing

Nothing Phone 4(a) - Unboxing
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Far Far West - Early Access Release Date Trailer

Far Far West - Early Access Release Date Trailer
ONE PIECE BOUNTY RUSH - Red Roc Monkey D. Luffy

ONE PIECE BOUNTY RUSH - Red Roc Monkey D. Luffy
Abiotic Factor - Cosmic Companions Update Trailer (PS5)

Abiotic Factor - Cosmic Companions Update Trailer (PS5)
Road to Evo 2026 - PlayStation Tournaments

Road to Evo 2026 - PlayStation Tournaments
Invincible VS - Rex Splode Towel Skin Showcase (PS5)

Invincible VS - Rex Splode Towel Skin Showcase (PS5)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 & Warzone - C.O.D.E. Navigator Tracer Pack (PS5 & PS4)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 & Warzone - C.O.D.E. Navigator Tracer Pack (PS5 & PS4)
Death Howl - Rebirth Update Trailer (PS5)

Death Howl - Rebirth Update Trailer (PS5)
Reverse Collapse: F - Announce Trailer

Reverse Collapse: F - Announce Trailer
Tiny Delivery - Trailer

Tiny Delivery - Trailer
Constance - Launch Trailer (PS5)

Constance - Launch Trailer (PS5)
Tekken 8 - Kunimitsu Gameplay Reveal Trailer (PS5)

Tekken 8 - Kunimitsu Gameplay Reveal Trailer (PS5)
Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - Launch Trailer

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era - Launch Trailer
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