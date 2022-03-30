GRTV News - 2026 Call of Duty won't be coming to last-gen consoles

The upcoming shooter won't debut on PS4 and Xbox One.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be touching a little bit on Call of Duty, because, well actually we don't really know a whole lot about the upcoming 2026 title, or we're assuming it's 2026."
"That's how little we know about it.We don't know whether it's coming in 2026, we don't know anything about it, but what we do know is the few bits of information that Activision shares when they look to shut down rumours that they probably deem a little bit detrimental to the game's future."
"To this end, one rumour that was circulating very, very recently was in regards to the platforms the game's going to be coming for.There was rumours that the game was going to be launching on, well that the game was being playtested, sorry, for PlayStation 4, and Activision clearly looked at that as enough of a detrimental statement to actively come out and say, not the case at all, because Call of Duty 2026, again, 2026, will not be launching on PS4 or Xbox One."
"So yeah, this year's Call of Duty will not come to PS4 or Xbox One.The rumours about Modern Warfare 4 are not true, according to Activision.So Activision and Xbox hasn't revealed anything noteworthy about this year's Call of Duty game yet, but it's an open secret that it's set to be Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4."
"So one report last year also claimed it'll be set in North and South Korea, and we'll know if it's true or not in the next couple of months, not that we'll have to wait that long for the first official details.Because Infinity Ward Treyarch and the other developers of the franchise have revealed that 2026's Call of Duty game will not come to PlayStation 4, so it'll probably not launch on Xbox One either."
"This isn't a detail they decided to share out of nowhere, as a so-called insider claimed Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 was being playtested on PS4 yesterday.That's apparently not true, which means this year's COD will be the first in 13 years not to launch on last-gen consoles."
"Do you think this means it'll be something really special in terms of graphics and or gameplay?So yes, Call of Duty has basically been on Xbox One and PS4 ever since both of those consoles launched, so this is the first year that they are dropping support for those systems."
"Hopefully it does mean it's a little bit better.I actually don't think Call of Duty has ever been that hampered by the performance of last-generation consoles.I think you get what you, you know what you get from Call of Duty games, and I think that's fine."
"But what I will say is that I think that some of the areas that they need to sort of fix and the areas where they can improve are less to do with technical elements and performance and it's more about sort of game pacing and the game structuring and the way that things are fundamentally offered, you know, the way that the egregious use of cosmetics and all that stuff like that."
"So we'll have to see, but what you'd have to say is that the success of Battlefield 6, at least at launch, which I think, I think that it's still a good example to look at because I think the main reason a lot of players dropped off Battlefield 6 is just a lack of support the game had after launch."
"But the success of Battlefield 6 at launch does go to show what people want from these sort of military shooters, I suppose you could say, and I wonder whether Call of Duty will look to rectify that a little bit or reflect that a little bit.It's difficult to say."
"Again, we have literally no official information about this game other than the fact that it's not going to be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.That's literally about it.They haven't shared anything of official information beyond that one bit whatsoever, and we probably won't get any more official information about this game until what I'm assuming will be a Call of Duty Next event, because they typically always do a Call of Duty Next event ahead of revealing a Call of Duty game."
"It's typically always in July, August time, maybe September.I would assume this year's going to be July or August because I can't imagine Call of Duty is going to really fancy taking on Grand Theft Auto in November.So I'm guessing this game is probably going to come out late October, but again, that's all speculation because that's all we can do with this game because nothing official has been announced."
"But that's all the time that I have for today's GRTV News.I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so until then, I hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday, and I'll see you all on the next one."