GRTV News - New survey shows that gamers choose consoles based on exclusive titles

Well... duh!
"Hi there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always good through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado though today, we're talking about why people buy their consoles and it seems probably unsurprisingly that the number one reason is for exclusive games.Now exclusivity does seem to be fading a little bit to become a thing of the past or it did at least maybe until this year as we've seen Xbox's new CEO Asher Sharma re-evaluate the company's policy on exclusivity.We've heard that PlayStation is backing away from PC releases and just moving on to first party only releases at least in regards to its main single player options and the reason for that seems to be that a lot of people buy their consoles because of the games that they can get only on that console."
"This comes from Chris String who is with The Game Business who says that 41% of people buying a console pick a console because of the fact that it has a certain game on it. 38% of the people who were buying a console said they did so because their friends or family members had the same console but that key figure there is the one about exclusivity because it proves, as we've known for 20 plus years or ever since consoles were really really out there, that getting a game specifically on a piece of hardware allows you to sell that hardware much much much more easily. There's a reason we've seen Xbox dwindle is because really you can get Xbox games almost anywhere."
"They had that this is an Xbox campaign where you could see TVs to the ROG Ally to smartphones to everything else being described as an Xbox which meant that therefore there wasn't really much reason to buy the specific Xbox console.We are moving into multiple devices seemingly being the future of platforms. It's rumoured that Sony is going to have a Playstation handheld as well as a Playstation 6 whenever it reveals that next gen console. We know Xbox has come with the ROG Ally. We know that Steam has had the Steam Deck and is also going into the home console thing with Steam Machine."
"So it's possible that really you will have multiple ways to play the exclusive titles that you will be seeing from these platform owners but when we look at the wild card of the business that is Nintendo and we see how well they consistently do and how much hype there was around the Nintendo Switch 2 despite the fact that it had one really big game launch in Mario Kart World.It's really easy to see that people will always pick up consoles because they either know they're going to get loads of games on it specifically for it or they already have those games specifically out for that console. For example Zelda, Mario, Kirby, Pokemon, Metroid. That's what I was thinking of sorry."
"All of those games come exclusively on the Nintendo platform so you have to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 to play them. Xbox used to have Halo, Gears of War, Fable, all of these things. It now has Bethesda and it had all of these things that it used to say you have to buy an Xbox for but now you can have an Xbox or a PC for or a ROG Ally or anything similar.Playstation at least is somewhat still holding firm on the you have to buy a Playstation to play Spiderman or God of War or Wolverine or Ratchet and Clank or any of these big franchises but at the same time it also has launched a lot of these games like Horizon, God of War as I said, Ghost of Tsushima on PC."
"So we'll have to see whether the industry reacts to this wholeheartedly or whether we'll see this sort of multi-platform harmonious style of living continue. It does seem like this is great for consumers who just want to have one console to not necessarily feel pressured out of being able to play exclusives but at the same time people do love their exclusives.They do love to defend their favourite teams. Which side do you fall on? Do you love exclusives? Do you wish they would stay away forever? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you soon for some more GLTV news. Goodbye!"