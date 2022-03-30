Satechi SM3 Slim (Quick Look) - Designed for Professional, Sleek Usage

Satechi's classic design philosophy once more arrives in a new slim keyboard designed for professionals.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is time for a Satechi product, which usually is something that I quite like.This is called the SM3 Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, rolls right off the tongue."
"But let's call it the SM3 Slim, just for easiness sake.So the point is that this is a full-size 108-key layout keyboard, that means that we're including the numeric numpad over here on the side.And what they want is essentially for it to be a classic Satechi product, meant for sleek professionals writing with their Macs, like using their MacBooks or their Mac Minis or their Mac Studios."
"The point is that it is very centered around professional sleek usage.And for that particular kind of use case, already I think that it is pretty enough.It has a YouTube A dongle right here.I would want them to be USB Type-C now, like Logitech has begun to use."
"But it stores magnetically inside the actual device, which I think is cool.There's a little bit of a bump given with these feet right here, which you can latch or unlatch.And while the frame is, I think, aluminum, it feels a little bit plasticky."
"It's $120 on Satechi's own site right now.That feels like a lot, because there's a lot of Keychron models that will set you back less.There is also Logitech's MS MX Mechanicals, which in most cases will set you back a little bit less."
"So I do think that Satechi kind of misjudged the pricing on this.This feels like a great buy if the main thing you do is to get the same kind of features but for less money.But in this particular case, you're kind of paying a little bit more, which feels odd."
"Now you do get these low profile brown switches here, which obviously has its fans.It is low profile, meaning that the actual button press is not as noisy.There's a little bit less travel, but it still maintains that clicky tactile bump that you would want out of a mechanical keyboard, which is great."
"There's triple connectivity here.It's Bluetooth 5.0 for two devices, and then that little dongle that I just showed you for a third device.And it obviously also runs wired through direct USB Type-C if you want that."
"There is white LED backlighting with 14 different patterns for different kinds of visibilities.Obviously this is not the type of keyboard that would offer per-key colored RGB lighting, but still it's cool to have, so I'm happy with that.There's obviously universal compatibility, meaning that right now it's the command button from your macOS experience, but there is Windows keycaps included if that's what you want."
"The battery is 2,500 milliamp hours, which will be for like weeks, so no actual sort of main problem there.Again, I think that the main problem here is not that it's bad.It doesn't offer you anything extra, like there could be a little volume knob, there could be a wrist rest included, there could be different kinds of things."
"They could even include one of their small mice, which we're taking a look at separately.But for $120 MSRP, it feels like a little bit much for what you're getting, particularly since Keychron is really crushing it in that particular regard.So stay tuned for more."
"See you on the next one."