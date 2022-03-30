Nuki Keypad 2 (Quick Look) - An Awesome Back-Up for Home Security

If you've already got a Nuki smart lock, you may as well double down with this new NFC keypad.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now recently we took a look at NewKey's range of different smart locks because, well, we are moving into a time where smarting up various bits of your home, particularly home security, is a pretty neat move because many of the compromises that used to be inherent to purchasing these kinds of tech, so that's smart bulbs, indoor and outdoor smart surveillance cameras and locks, well, they've just been sanded away."
"They're gone now thanks to innovation and just technological leaps and bounds.And if you own a NewKey smart lock, well, you might want to add the NewKey Keypad2 NFC, which adds, well, you can pretty much tell what it does, it adds a way for you to access your lock and get the door to unlock without necessarily, well, it's basically just an added way for people to get inside."
"Now obviously NFC is right in its name and that's because that particular feature is tap to unlock.It works with Apple Home Key and Samsung Digital Home Key.It's basically a way for you to have in a wallet app a key to your home, which you then tap on the NFC icon and then it automatically unlocks on your behalf."
"Now this requires facial recognition, of course, meaning that people can't just steal your phone or get access to your phone and then get access to your home.And also, obviously, there are several other ways in which you can unlock.So this button right here is not a ring button, it is a fingerprint sensor."
"It can store up to 20 prints and also here you can store up to 200 different codes.They're six digit entry codes, meaning that you can set them yourself in the NewKey app and you can also lend codes out.There are even ways to make them one use or several times use so that they will expire."
"It is IRO certified and matter compatible for smart easy home integration, meaning that it works in various app ecosystems as well, which is great.It is also pretty cool in my particular way is that there's a really smart DIY style install, meaning that there is these adhesive strips on the back."
"That means that you don't need necessarily to add a screw, no wiring needed either.It is when you're putting it outside, it obviously needs to be IP rated and it is IP54 rated, which I think is good.And it runs inside this small little shell here on four AAA batteries, which will approximately give it 12 months of battery life."
"It is a little bit costly, I think, so around €179 for something like this or €12.99 in Danish, but still it is an awesome extra backup.For instance, NewKey themselves say that it's good for kids because they might not be able to have a phone, meaning that a simple digit code or fingerprint is the easiest way for them to gain entry to the home without all of this extra smart stuff."
"That is really cool.And obviously being able to give a digital key to someone that they can then tap is an awesome thing to do as well.So this is available right now."
"And please take a look at the other NewKey QuickLook that we did with their additional smart lock stuff.See you on the next one."