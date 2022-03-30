Segway Navimow X430 (Quick Look) - No wires, no hassle

This robotic lawnmower is designed to take the hassle out of lawn maintenance by removing the necessity for wires and automating the entire process.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look where we're taking a look at something which is taking up the entirety of this desk.Because yeah, you can purchase, if you go out with your own money, a whole range of different robotic lawnmowers that will keep your small green pasture nice and clean."
"Or you can purchase something like this, which is, I would argue, meant for very, very large areas and also for semi sort of professional, almost institutional use like a small sort of gym playing field or for kindergartens or whatever the case might be.This is Segway Navimo's Big X430."
"It is the top of the range model, the ultimate beast, and it is part of a range of different products that Segway Navimo launched, meaning that you can go down the stack and get a bunch of the same feature sets that are present in this top of the range flagship model, but pay significantly less than the, let's say, around $2,500 to $3,000 that is the asking price for this top model."
"So it is very impressive to look at.Furthermore, just from the size perspective, most robotic lawnmowers will be about half, maybe.But this big beast and the size of it enables a couple of different really sort of strong features that you probably won't get in a smaller footprint."
"So let's go over what is actually here.So first and foremost, there are two 180-watt motors in here for a dual-disc cutting system.And because of its magnificent size, well, it will run you at 110 minutes at a time with full, like full break on all of its features, dual cutting, all of that stuff."
"And it will 90-minute fast charge as well through its included dock.It has a massive 84%, that's 40 degrees slope capability, meaning that this can like scale mountains.It is absolutely insane."
"And because of the way that it's very, very detailed cameras and satellite navigation system works, it can cover up to 3,000 square meters.That's one acre.That is insane."
"Now you can tell that it's built to be, well, to be used every day, to be used consistently every day and from exotic materials as to improve its overall capability and durability.Because let's face it, a robotic lawnmower is something that you want to consistently run and that you can rely on for every single day."
"And it's going to be out in all kinds of weather.So there is carbon fiber here.These tires with the tread on them is also what partially enables that massive slope capability."
"And there's also these cameras up here.There's a whole range of them.I can try and move the camera just a little bit.So they're both front-facing here."
"There's an entire radar array here.It is EFLS 3.0.That's an RTK with 360-degree vision because there are additional cameras out here, like on the head of a fish, meaning that it can navigate all throughout itself."
"That means partially that it can look and object recognize things that are on the lawn.And obviously, through its app, it'll be able to do all kinds of different things.Let's say that it is treading along, cutting the grass on whatever the case might be.And there's a ball there."
"It will remember that the ball was there so that the next time that it comes back and the ball is removed, well, then it will sort of adapt to the length of that grass, perhaps being longer, whatever the case might be.And then it will adjust accordingly."
"Very, very cool.And also, obviously, because of the satellite uplink and also something that we can even expect at these price points, there is no wires needed.It does not need you to tell it what the borders are, like with any old flagship robotic lawnmower these days."
"You will walk it around and let it scan, and then you will set the boundaries for the area that you would need it to maintain.So it also has something called Vision Fence, which is basically sort of the main thing that SateCore and Navimobile uses for its obstacle avoidance."
"It recognizes up to 200 different object types using these cameras, and that basically means that it will most likely be able to tell you what it has seen, and it will most likely be able to adjust its behavior according to what type of object that is.So going back to the original example, that might be a ball, but it might be different things as well."
"It might be something that it can run over because it doesn't really matter whether or not there's a flower or a particular type of weed, and it might be an object that it really needs to navigate around very carefully.That is where Individual Object Recognition comes in."
"It is an absolute monster.The size obviously comes because it can navigate different types of terrain at different types of slopes.It can run for longer, and it can therefore cover a bigger area."
"So that is the X430.We will be reviewing this alongside other members of Segway Navimo's new family of robotic lawnmowers, so stay tuned for that on your Game Rack or Domain of Choice.See you on the next one."