GRTV News - Injustice 3 accidentally confirmed by WB Games artist

Is a new Injustice all but confirmed?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"What we're going to do though today, we're talking about Injustice 3 and it being kind of accidentally confirmed by a Warner Bros Games artist.Now back in the day, I say back in the day, there's only really been two Injustice games but it seemed during the 2010s that we would have a routine of NetherRealm Studios, the people who make Mortal Kombat, going from Mortal Kombat to Injustice to Mortal Kombat to Injustice."
"That pattern was already broken by the time we reached 2023 because we went from Mortal Kombat 1 in 2019 to Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019 to Mortal Kombat 1 in 2023 with no Injustice game in between.That led to a lot of people thinking that perhaps we were done with Injustice but considering that we're now in the era of a new DCU, it does seem like there would be a lot of interest in bringing this IP back and it seems that NetherRealm is already hard at work doing that."
"As reported by MP First, there's a resume of an artist who's currently working at Warner Bros Games who is remaining anonymous through this report, revealed on their resume that they were working on two unannounced games, Hogwarts Legacy and Injustice 3.They blatantly mentioned Injustice 3 so it's not like it's one of the unannounced projects there that we would have to dig through to see whether it's actually, you know, or whether we would speculate on to see whether it's actually in the making."
"Now it doesn't really surprise anyone to hear that Injustice 3 might be being worked on As soon as NetherRealm falls under that WB Games banner, it seems like they would work with it.Injustice has done pretty well before."
"It's a different style of fighter from Mortal Kombat.It's not only less bloody but it's also very different in terms of its overall gameplay mechanics.It's a lot more flashy, a lot more superhero based."
"It's just one health bar that ticks down into basically 50% as you play.There's not rounds in that aspect, there is a reset but it's interesting the way the momentum works in that game.It's got big flashy effects and it could really, really be interesting given modern graphics."
"You know, the last Injustice game we got was in 2017 and that game still looks pretty good to this day so to see it slightly improved by NetherRealm could be very, very interesting.Mortal Kombat 1, at least in my opinion, did feel like it was almost an Injustice lite in the way that it added the cameo characters."
"That felt very Injustice to have a sort of gimmick in the fight like that.It turned me off the game personally.Huge Mortal Kombat 11 fan but just didn't quite get there with Mortal Kombat 1 but if Injustice was to come back I think that would be a huge, huge boon."
"Not only for NetherRealm being able to switch things up and get some fresh perspectives by making a different kind of fighter but I think it would also give a lot of boost to the new DCU because it would give us one of the first proper games that could be set within that world."
"Obviously Injustice has its own world and if it's going to be called Injustice 3 directly then it probably isn't going to be set in the same DCU as James Gunn and Peter Saffron's universe but at the same time you can always do multiverse shenanigans with this kind of stuff."
"You could have David Corridor sweat Superman as a skin.You can have Robert Pattinson's Batman as a skin.You can have all of these different things pop up and create all of these different movie tie-ins."
"You can have, you know, the new Hal Jordan, the new Jon Stewart, Aaron Pierre as Jon Stewart.All of these things can happen if this goes ahead and I wouldn't be surprised if it was brought out quite soon because as MP First notes, NetherRealm takes about 3-4 years to make a game."
"Would you be excited for Injustice 3?Do you just want NetherRealm to be the Mortal Kombat studio?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more RGRTV news.Goodbye."