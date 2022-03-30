GRTV News - Mortal Kombat 2 will feature a ton of Easter eggs

Ed boon even promised something special for IMAX viewers.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be torching a little bit on the Mortal Kombat 2 movie, because the premiere is edging ever closer and with the premiere edging ever closer obviously it's time for all that fun press stuff, including earlier this week when we got a chance to sit in on a press conference, including a bunch of different cast and crew members and all that, to pose them a few different questions, directly to the man behind Mortal Kombat itself, the amazing Ed Boon. Basically with Mortal Kombat, it's such a fantastic series but it's one that is incredibly well known for its use of easter eggs and sort of additional treats, many of which have become so popular that they've become canon over the years, you know, you think back to the original Mortal Kombat and the reptile sort of bonus that's now made, you know, and that reptile's now like a really key character, even appeared in the first Mortal Kombat movie back in, well I say the first, the rebooted, the latest adaptation, the first film in that latest adaptation back in 2021, and then that's the same with Noob Saibot, where it's got his name from, all these different things, loads of great references and easter eggs in the Mortal Kombat world, and video game movies are notorious for putting a huge amount of easter eggs and references in them, so we asked Ed Boon about what to expect and he sort of gave us a little bit of a teaser on that front. So yes, Ed Boon teases 100 easter eggs in Mortal Kombat 2 and a special surprise for IMAX viewers, we spoke with the cast and creators behind the upcoming sequel and how it will approach the signature easter eggs found in the fighting games."
"So Mortal Kombat as a video game series is well known for its incredible easter eggs and extra treats, some of which became so popular over the years that they blossomed into key parts of the wider narrative, whether it's reptile, noob, saibot or something more niche, there have been tons of treats over the years, many of which have found their place on the big screen in the recent live action flicks. To this end, with Mortal Kombat 2 set to premiere in cinemas from May 8th, we recently had a chance to pose some questions to the cast and key creators behind the projects, including Mortal Kombat mastermind Ed Boon and Mortal Kombat 2 director Simon McQuaid, including how the sequel is approaching, paying homage to the many easter eggs we've come to expect from the games. Boon began by telling us the following, Simon did something really clever that I shouldn't give it away, but if you see the IMAX version of the movie and you're a fan of the games, you will go crazy when you see what's in there, but throughout the film are 100 easter eggs are in the game. I think a lot of people are going to watch the film multiple times. I bet you there's going to be a list somewhere on Twitter or something or like that. To me, that's such a fan service to people who are fans of the games. McQuaid then built on this by adding, it was such, it was just a constant process of looking at the decades of lore that Ed and his guys had created, just constantly mining that and seeing what we could use and seeing how we could fold it in and layer it into the film and the story. I think what we're trying to do was make fatalities and even easter eggs and camera moves, anything that was from the game, we wanted it to have an emotional impact. We wanted it to mean something beyond just, ooh, that looks cool."
"Those fatalities arrive at certain points, very key story points, so we're always trying to give them some sort of amplification just so they resonate more with the audience watching the story. You can see a trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 below. Stay tuned for more coverage from the film as we get its premiere date. So yeah, plenty of easter eggs on the horizon. So if you're, if you, you know, if you like watching sort of video game adaptations and trying to spot and figure out all the difference and nods and references to the wider series and the industry itself, then it looks like you're gonna be incredibly busy when Mortal Kombat 2 arrives in cinemas as of next week."
"I think a good sort of reference point is always the Mario movies, because when you look at what illumination puts into them in regards to all the different cilialite references and ways to, again, pay homage to the years and years, the decades of games and lore and different sort of secrets in the wider Mario universe, I think you're sort of seeing that in the same with the Mortal Kombat movies. Although admittedly, obviously with it being a live action film, it's a little bit more scaled down, you know, you can't just cram a background of, you know, 500 characters and just drop something really obscure in there. It has to be more sort of focused in a live action film. But either way, lots of easter eggs. And again, if you're gonna go see the film, go watch it in IMAX if you can, because apparently there's a little something extra for the IMAX viewers out there, as from the mouth of Ed Boon. But again, as we'll have more to share about Mortal Kombat 2 soon, because again, it premieres next week, which means, you know, this is just going to start ramping up now in regards to the coverage of the film. So stay tuned for that. And otherwise, that's all the time that I have, but I'll be back now tomorrow for the final GLTV News of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday, and I'll see you all on the next one."