GRTV News - ZeniMax Online Studios veteran left after 18 years because of Project Blackbird's cancellation

When the game you spend your career planning to make gets cancelled, it may be time to step away.
"Hello there, welcome back to GLTV News, I'm Alex, as always, going through the afternoon's latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GLTV News and the wider Gamereactor network as a whole. So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course, so much more. Without further ado today, we're talking about Project Blackbird again. Now if you're not aware, Project Blackbird is the name of a sci-fi MMO that was in the works over at ZeniMax Online Studios, the developer behind Elder Scrolls Online, well, probably most famously for Elder Scrolls Online, and was going to release Project Blackbird at some point, it had been in development for seven years, but it was then cancelled and a bunch of staff were laid off at ZeniMax Online Studios. Someone who left ZeniMax was veteran Matt Fyraur, who had been working at the company for 18 years, but decided that it was time to leave as soon as Project Blackbird was cancelled. So in an interview with MinMax, Fyraur, I think it's Fyraur, I'm going to say Fyraur, more so than I probably need to after just having said it about three times, but in any case, he said that while the idea had been around for a long time and he thinks that it has gone so far as to say the world would have been a better place with that game in it, he could understand why the cancellation took place. If you look, if you're like an Xbox finance guy, for example, because ZeniMax is owned by Bethesda, which is owned by Xbox, and you look at the financial sheet and you see that you're spending seven years on a game that hasn't come out yet and isn't really near coming out yet, it doesn't matter how the internal response is to that game, you're just spending a bunch of money on it for essentially no reason. That's at least from a financial perspective and something that Fyraur argues in the interview as I say. He says that, well he goes on to say that he doesn't agree with it, you know, so like cost cutting is pretty much the reason why he thinks that it was cancelled and it seems that that is entirely the reason for it being cancelled, as you can understand as I've said, but he doesn't agree with it because of the fact that he believes that the game had a lot of potential. He's not the only one by the way, it's worth mentioning that people have said that Phil Spencer played this game and seemed to really, really enjoy it and think it had a lot of potential. There's a lot of other internal figures who'd played Project Blackbird and had thoroughly enjoyed their time with it. So, as I say, he said things like this idea has been around for a long time and it was finally playable and fun, he called it a missed opportunity for me, for ZeniMax Online Studios, for Bethesda, for Xbox. I think it would have been a fantastic game. He said, you know, these things. It's really easy to say that, I guess from an internal perspective, but it does feel like ZeniMax, as we've seen with Elder Scrolls Online, they really can change the MMO genre when they're given the time to cook and the opportunity to make something unique and special and it does feel like we're at a point now where a new MMO, especially from like a big western studio, because you see them a lot from eastern studios, but a big western studio hasn't put out a massively popular MMO for quite some time now and so there is space in that market and it's a bit unfortunate that Project Blackbird never got to see the light of day in that aspect, but after Highguard, I'm always a bit sceptical on a personal level whenever someone says this game was doing so well internally, because while I can believe that that might have translated to great sales for something like Project Blackbird, earlier in the week the director behind The Last of Us Online said that people had said his game was the best multiplayer game they'd ever played and that he'll never let another project go away because of it, but I'm not sure how much of it. Anyway, let me know what you think. Are you sad that you'll never get to see Project Blackbird? What would you have liked it to be like? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRPG news."